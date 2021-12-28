You've seen sanitation scores displayed at N.C. restaurants. What do they mean?

RALEIGH — Any time you’ve eaten at a restaurant in North Carolina, you’ve probably seem them: posted cards displaying the establishment’s sanitation score and corresponding letter grade.

It’s required to be that way under state law, which says grade cards must be located in a clearly visible place where they can be readily observed by the public when entering the restaurant.

But have you ever wondered how the scores are calculated, or what the final number displayed in the restaurant actually means?

To answer those questions and many more, The News & Observer dug through North Carolina’s Rules Governing the Protection and Sanitation of Food Establishments and spoke with Shane Smith, the food protection and facilities branch head for the state’s Division of Public Health within the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Here’s what we learned.

What is the purpose of sanitation scores?