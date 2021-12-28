You've seen sanitation scores displayed at N.C. restaurants. What do they mean?

RALEIGH — Any time you’ve eaten at a restaurant in North Carolina, you’ve probably seem them: posted cards displaying the establishment’s sanitation score and corresponding letter grade.
It’s required to be that way under state law, which says grade cards must be located in a clearly visible place where they can be readily observed by the public when entering the restaurant.
But have you ever wondered how the scores are calculated, or what the final number displayed in the restaurant actually means?
To answer those questions and many more, The News & Observer dug through North Carolina’s Rules Governing the Protection and Sanitation of Food Establishments and spoke with Shane Smith, the food protection and facilities branch head for the state’s Division of Public Health within the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Here’s what we learned.
What is the purpose of sanitation scores?
N.C. General Statute 130A-248, which regulates food and lodging establishments, gives the state Public Health Commission the authority to adopt rules “governing the sanitation of establishments that prepare or serve drink or food for pay” for the protection of public health.
Those rules are officially called the Rules Governing the Protection and Sanitation of Food Establishments, and they include the state’s Food Code, which is generally modeled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code — “a model for safeguarding public health and ensuring food is unadulterated and honestly presented when offered to the consumer.”
Overall, the rules and the Food Code are intended to provide regulations that reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses in food establishments.
The rules outline the procedures for routine inspections of food establishments that assess their adherence to the rules and food safety criteria in the Food Code, which is reflected in sanitation scores and corresponding grades.
How are restaurant sanitation scores determined?
Smith said inspections are risk-based, meaning they focus on five key, overall risk factors that contribute to foodborne illnesses:
- Improper holding temperatures for food.
- Inadequate cooking of food, such as undercooking raw shell eggs.
- Contaminated equipment in the establishment.
- The establishment using food from unsafe sources.
- Poor personal hygiene of the establishment’s employees.
In each inspection, restaurants start with a score of 100%.
For any violation of the state’s Food Code, points are deducted from the overall score. The point values differ for each specific violation and how severe of a risk it poses to public health, and they may also depend on whether it’s a restaurant’s first violation of that kind or a repeat violation.
The end score you see displayed in a restaurant represents the establishment’s score for their most recent inspection, and any score below 100% means that the restaurant had some sort of violation during the inspection.
Each score is a snapshot of a restaurant’s adherence to the rules at a moment in time, Smith said, but in general, a higher sanitation score represents fewer risk factors that were present during the inspection, compared to a lower score.
How do restaurant inspections work?
The state’s sanitation rules outline how a typical inspection of a food establishment should work.
The “regulatory authority” — a state-registered environmental health specialist — enters the food establishment and provides identification and their purpose for visiting the establishment.
The regulatory authority, or inspector, asks for the person in charge of the establishment and invites the person to accompany them during the inspection. If there is no designated person in charge at the time of the inspection, the inspector can ask any employee to accompany them.
The inspector performs the inspection, filling out an inspection form and noting the establishment’s adherence to or violation of the standards listed in the sanitation rules. The form must include:
• The name and mailing address of the food establishment.
• The name of the establishment’s permit holder.
• The permit status of the establishment.
• The score given to the establishment during the inspection.
• The standards listed in the state rules.
• An explanation for any points deducted during the inspection.
• The signature of the regulatory authority.
• The date of the inspection.