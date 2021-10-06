Zig Bash rocks crowd for Hospice of Rockingham County

MAYODAN — Scads of regional rock band fans and supporters of Hospice of Rockingham County turned out Saturday for the Second Annual Zig Bash fundraiser at Farris Memorial Park here.

Organized in 2019 by Rocky Crouch of Mayodan to honor his late friend Donnie Ziglar, Zig Bash garnered about $2,500 to benefit the nonprofit HRC, which provides palliative care to patients during end of life and never turns patients away if they lack the money to afford care. Ziglar benefitted from the agency’s care, and Crouch said he became inspired to help hospice while visiting Ziglar’s sick bed and observing the high quality care the agency provided.

The day-long festival provided concerts by Rockingham County and area bands including, China White, Moxie, Project Rewind, The Free Rangers, 3:17, U-Turn and more. China White ended the day with a dazzling light show.

Ronni’s Restaurant in Madison provided yummy fare to festivalgoers with two food trucks, while children enjoyed bouncy houses and other activities throughout the day.

Donor dollars will help provide 24-hour hospice care by an interdisciplinary team, medical supplies, necessary medical equipment and medication related to the patient’s hospice diagnosis, according to hospice officials.

Crouch offered thanks to Mayodan Mayor Bud Cardwell for supporting the festival, as well as co-organizer Billy Platt. Keith Irby, Louie Bullins, Brent Dallas and Jeff Williams helped build a stage for the day of concerts, Crouch said. And Crouch’s son Joshua helped out with the day’s raffle.