EDEN— The annual Oink & Ale barbecue and beer street party here on Saturday drew hundreds to celebrate with ‘80s flair.

Local restaurants and food trucks dished up the barbecue, while spirits from local brewing companies flowed. The show band 80sNation led the crowd in favorite hits of the era from a main stage at 615 Monroe Street. The group flipped the switch on a fog machine after dark to add some true ‘80s authenticity.