One person killed, 2 others wounded in shooting Wednesday night in Eden, police say

EDEN — One person was shot to death Wednesday night and two others were wounded at a home on Morgan Road, Eden police said in a news release.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:11 p.m. to the 400 block of Morgan Road about a disturbance. Lt. Jason Mayes was the first to arrive and heard arguing as he began to walk up the driveway of the home where the disturbance was reported.

Mayes then heard multiple gunshots coming from the residence, took cover and notified Rockingham County 911 communications. This prompted immediate emergency response by all Eden officers, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Reidsville Police Department.

Multiple people were running from the area of the gunshots and assisted by officers to get to a safe area.

Two people who were shot were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. One person was found dead in the yard, police said in the news release.

Morgan Road between Lee Street and Flynn Street is closed indefinitely while detectives and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene agents work the scene to search, locate, document and gather evidence, police said in the news release. Detectives are interviewing people who were at the scene at the time of the shooting.

The department asks anyone with information to contact Det. Tyson Scales or Lt. Anthony Lovings at 336-623-9755 (24 hours), or 336-623-9240 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous should call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.