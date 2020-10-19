A Biden presidency may seem normal, but it won't be boring

It's not just a stratagem to unite Democrats for the duration of the campaign. It also reflects a conviction in Biden's camp - heightened by the pandemic - that the economy needs to be restructured.

"The idea is to build an economic architecture that will make the economy more inclusive and better able to withstand shocks," Bernstein said.

That's where the analogy to FDR comes from: an economic crisis so vast that it not only demands federal action but also provides an opportunity for transformative change.

Like Biden, FDR was considered a charming but unoriginal establishment politician when he was elected in 1932. His campaign proposals to end the Depression were cautious, but the deepening crisis spurred him to do more.

FDR had one advantage: huge Democratic majorities in both houses of Congress that made it easy to pass ambitious legislation.

"Congress didn't vote on the bills," humorist Will Rogers said at the time. "They just wave at them as they go by."

How much Biden can enact if he is elected will depend heavily on how his party does in House and Senate elections. Big wins will allow him to claim a mandate for big changes and will give him majorities to work with.