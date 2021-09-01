Biden has big ambitions in foreign policy. Can they survive Kabul?

The other central element of Biden’s foreign policy is the degree to which it stems from domestic policy and the president’s conviction that the United States can only be effective overseas if its economy and political system are strong at home.

“We’re in a contest … with autocratic governments around the world as to whether or not democracies can compete with them,” he said during his first overseas trip to Europe in June. “We’ve got to prove that democracy works.” Those are domestic goals as much as diplomatic ones.

Biden often says he’s intent on making foreign policy work for the middle class — a principle his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has championed.

The idea is to ensure that voters will support continued U.S. global leadership because they see benefits, rather than just the costs, of globalized trade and foreign military adventures.

When Biden opened a news conference about Afghanistan several days ago by crowing about progress in Congress on his infrastructure program, the juxtaposition may have seemed jarring — but in this administration, domestic priorities are the highest vital interest.