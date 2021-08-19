Commentary: Doc asks RCS School Board to reconsider mask decision, seek expert advice

REIDSVILLE — For the past year and a half, I have tried to educate the public in regards to the nature of this viral pandemic we are unfortunately experiencing.
The purpose of my piece today is to directly appeal to the Rockingham County School Board which recently, in my opinion, made a wrong and dangerous decision in allowing optional masking of students and staff for Rockingham County Schools.
It is a decision that I am certain will lead to a higher spread of the virus — not just among the students, but the general public as kids spread it through the community.
And, since it is a virus that still causes approximately 1% mortality, and since a majority of our citizens over the age of twelve have not been fully vaccinated, I believe sincerely that this decision will lead to increased deaths in our county.
I realize the board is in a difficult position. The board oversees public education—that is their role. But the board has very little experience and expertise in the realm of public health.
The decision regarding masking is primarily a public health decision. For that reason, the school board owes our community the effort to make an educated and informed decision— one based on the tenets of public health and science, not one based on misinformation or made for the sake of political favor.
The Scientific and Public Health Case for Masking of Students and Staff:
The new delta variant is incredibly contagious, much more so than the COVID-19 variant we dealt with last winter.
Largely because of this new variant, we are in the full brunt of yet another surge pushing into our community once again. Hospitalizations in North Carolina have exploded nearly 1,000 % in the last seven weeks; under 400 were hospitalized statewide in late June, but Thursday's count topped 3,000.
The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommend universal mask-wearing in schools to reduce the spread of the virus where the current risk of transmission is high.
Risk is high here. Rockingham County has seen nearly 500 confirmed infections in the past 14 days and has a test positivity rate of nearly 11%. By every definition we are currently in a high-transmission phase of the pandemic.
The virus is spread primarily through respiratory droplets, which then expose and infect others in the vicinity of the sick patient.
Many of those sick with COVID-19 are unaware they have any illness. Often I have ordered testing of immediate family members of sick patients and discovered they, too, were carrying the virus with zero symptoms.
Masks, though sometimes annoying or uncomfortable, do not cause lowered oxygen levels or elevated carbon dioxide levels in adults or children who wear them. This internet rumor is completely false.
When a student with a mask interacts closely with an infected student who is not masked, the masked student has a higher risk of catching the virus. If the sick student is masked, the risk to the other student is lower. Both of the children wearing masks is a safer situation for the uninfected child.
Numerous studies through the years have revealed that a sneezing or coughing child with a respiratory virus spreads much fewer viral particles into the air if they wear a mask.
So, for a parent to say “It’s my child’s body, therefore my choice” as a justification for no masks for their own child, they are conveniently ignoring this scientific fact. They are also denying another parent the right to keep their child as safe as possible and free of this infection.
I attended the school board Aug. 9, primarily in support of the two courageous local physicians who spoke accurately and compassionately in favor of mandatory masking of students. I also listened to numerous county residents, many of them quite sincere in their beliefs, speaking out for making masks optional.
Then, I waited.
Surely the board would have an expert from one of the nearby medical centers speak to the matter at hand?
Nope.
Then the vote came, and the chairperson asked for any discussion.
Six out of seven said nothing.
Then they all voted to let masks become optional.
The board actually spent more time questioning a few thousand dollars expenditures on the roof of a crow’s nest at a high school athletic field than they did discussing this far-reaching decision.
It felt like they came to the meeting with their votes already decided. I was left wondering whether junk-science or political expediency swayed their decisions.
Of course, the great irony here is the board chose a path which will increase the likelihood of student viral spread, quarantines, isolations, and school closures—the complete opposite of everyone’s stated goal.
My advice to the board, as one who served multiple terms on our county’s board of health, and as a doctor who has made thousands of life and death decisions over a career in family medicine: when confronted with a serious issue, seek out expertise.
Then explain your decision, carefully. You owe it to the community.
We have numerous medical centers nearby, where I am certain the board could recruit a pediatric expert in infectious disease or public health to come and speak to our board and the community regarding this crisis.
You do not have to vote the way they recommend, but at least you would reassure the community that you have practiced due diligence in a life and death matter.
And then, have the courage of your convictions on such a crucial issue to speak a few sentences as to your rationale for your vote. I always took the time to explain my rationale for important decisions to my patients.
Sometimes, summarizing the important matters at hand caused me to reconsider. In trying to explain your position on this issue, you might just experience a similar reconsideration.
Though I professionally disagreed with many of the public speakers at the board meeting, I knew in their own way each was trying to find their way through a challenging time. There will be better days ahead, as this surge fades and more folks get vaccinated. I also think that the expansion of vaccines to the 6- to 12-year-olds will be a game changer.
But now is not the time in this pandemic for our kids or staff to be walking around public schools unmasked. Our students and our community will pay a steep price for such behavior.
Luking is a retired family physician who practiced for more than 30 years in the Reidsville area.