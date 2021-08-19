 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commentary: Doc asks RCS School Board to reconsider mask decision, seek expert advise
0 Comments
top story

Commentary: Doc asks RCS School Board to reconsider mask decision, seek expert advise

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stephen Luking

Luking

 Courtesy of Stephen Luking

REIDSVILLE — For the past year and a half, I have tried to educate the public in regards to the nature of this viral pandemic we are unfortunately experiencing.

The purpose of my piece today is to directly appeal to the Rockingham County School Board which recently, in my opinion, made a wrong and dangerous decision in allowing optional masking of students and staff for Rockingham County Schools.

It is a decision that I am certain will lead to a higher spread of the virus — not just among the students, but the general public as kids spread it through the community.

And, since it is a virus that still causes approximately 1% mortality, and since a majority of our citizens over the age of twelve have not been fully vaccinated, I believe sincerely that this decision will lead to increased deaths in our county.

I realize the board is in a difficult position. The board oversees public education—that is their rolll. But the board has very little experience and expertise in the realm of public health.

The decision regarding masking is primarily a public health decision. For that reason, the school board owes our community the effort to make an educated and informed decision— one based on the tenets of public health and science, not one based on misinformation or made for the sake of political favor.

The Scientific and Public Health Case for Masking of Students and Staff:

The new delta variant is incredibly contagious, much more so than the COVID-19 variant we dealt with last winter.

Largely because of this new variant, we are in the full brunt of yet another surge pushing into our community once again. Hospitalizations in North Carolina have exploded nearly 1,000 % in the last seven weeks; under 400 were hospitalized statewide in late June, but Thursday's count topped 3,000.

The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommend universal mask-wearing in schools to reduce the spread of the virus where the current risk of transmission is high.

Risk is high here. Rockingham County has seen nearly 500 confirmed infections in the past 14 days and has a test positivity rate of nearly 11%. By every definition we are currently in a high-transmission phase of the pandemic.

The virus is spread primarily through respiratory droplets, which then expose and infect others in the vicinity of the sick patient.

Many of those sick with COVID-19 are unaware they have any illness. Often I have ordered testing of immediate family members of sick patients and discovered they, too, were carrying the virus with zero symptoms.

Masks, though sometimes annoying or uncomfortable, do not cause lowered oxygen levels or elevated carbon dioxide levels in adults or children who wear them. This internet rumor is completely false.

When a student with a mask interacts closely with an infected student who is not masked, the masked student has a higher risk of catching the virus. If the sick student is masked, the risk to the other student is lower. Both of the children wearing masks is a safer situation for the uninfected child.

Numerous studies through the years have revealed that a sneezing or coughing child with a respiratory virus spreads much fewer viral particles into the air if they wear a mask.

So, for a parent to say “It’s my child’s body, therefore my choice” as a justification for no masks for their own child, they are conveniently ignoring this scientific fact. They are also denying another parent the right to keep their child as safe as possible and free of this infection.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

I attended the school board Aug. 9, primarily in support of the two courageous local physicians who spoke accurately and compassionately in favor of mandatory masking of students. I also listened to numerous county residents, many of them quite sincere in their beliefs, speaking out for making masks optional.

Then, I waited.

Surely the board would have an expert from one of the nearby medical centers speak to the matter at hand?

Nope.

Then the vote came, and the chairperson asked for any discussion.

Six out of seven said nothing.

Then they all voted to let masks become optional.

The board actually spent more time questioning a few thousand dollars expenditures on the roof of a crow’s nest at a high school athletic field than they did discussing this far-reaching decision.

It felt like they came to the meeting with their votes already decided. I was left wondering whether junk-science or political expediency swayed their decisions.

Of course, the great irony here is the board chose a path which will increase the likelihood of student viral spread, quarantines, isolations, and school closures—the complete opposite of everyone’s stated goal.

My advice to the board, as one who served multiple terms on our county’s board of health, and as a doctor who has made thousands of life and death decisions over a career in family medicine: when confronted with a serious issue, seek out expertise.

Then explain your decision, carefully. You owe it to the community.

We have numerous medical centers nearby, where I am certain the board could recruit a pediatric expert in infectious disease or public health to come and speak to our board and the community regarding this crisis.

You do not have to vote the way they recommend, but at least you would reassure the community that you have practiced due diligence in a life and death matter.

And then, have the courage of your convictions on such a crucial issue to speak a few sentences as to your rationale for your vote. I always took the time to explain my rationale for important decisions to my patients.

Sometimes, summarizing the important matters at hand caused me to reconsider. In trying to explain your position on this issue, you might just experience a similar reconsideration.

Though I professionally disagreed with many of the public speakers at the board meeting, I knew in their own way each was trying to find their way through a challenging time. There will be better days ahead, as this surge fades and more folks get vaccinated. I also think that the expansion of vaccines to the 6- to 12-year-olds will be a game changer.

But now is not the time in this pandemic for our kids or staff to be walking around public schools unmasked. Our students and our community will pay a steep price for such behavior.

Luking is a retired family physician who practiced for more than 30 years in the Reidsville area. 

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

What the Supreme Court might do about vaccine mandates

The first mandatory vaccination case to reach the Supreme Court comes from Indiana University, which is requiring students to get COVID shots before enrolling for the fall semester unless they have a medical or religious exemption. The lower courts have upheld the requirement under the authority of Jacobson v. Massachusetts, a 1905 case in which the court upheld a smallpox vaccine requirement ...

Opinion

Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ just beat Trump all over again

It’s hard to find an element of daily life that doesn’t lend itself to politicization. There are the obvious ones: media, guns, lattes. But there’s more. Convertibles are evidently a Republican ride. Vegetables, in general, are Democratic. But infrastructure knows no party. What ideology favors a broken bridge over one in good repair? This is why Donald Trump ran on infrastructure in 2016, ...

Opinion

Nearly 80 years worth of vaccines and all were apolitical — until now. A personal history

In the late 1980s, on a school day in early March at Pikesville High School in Baltimore County, classes were suspended for a day. The entire student body was sent to the gymnasium and lined up. A student at the school had recently returned from a trip abroad and had come down with the measles. The health department acted quickly to stave off an epidemic by deciding on a mass vaccination of ...

Slow journalism: Something to add to your summer reading list
Opinion

Slow journalism: Something to add to your summer reading list

Eight and a half years ago, Paul Salopek set out on a long walk: 21,000 miles across four continents. He’s still walking. His aim was to replicate, as far as possible, the migration route that carried early humans from Africa through Asia and to the Americas. The journey took our species perhaps 50,000 years. Salopek, a California-born journalist, figured he could do it in seven. He’s in China ...

Opinion

Climate change is a problem that can't be put off

GORDON BAY, Ontario — Two weeks ago, one of America’s best-known climate scientists set off onto Ontario’s Lake Joseph for an evening of stargazing, as she had almost every summer of her life. From her boat, the night sky, which should have been brilliant, was obscured by smoke. “It was a clear night, but you couldn’t see the stars,” said Katharine Hayhoe, the Canadian-born chief scientist of ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News