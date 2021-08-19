Commentary: Doc asks RCS School Board to reconsider mask decision, seek expert advise

The Scientific and Public Health Case for Masking of Students and Staff:

The new delta variant is incredibly contagious, much more so than the COVID-19 variant we dealt with last winter.

Largely because of this new variant, we are in the full brunt of yet another surge pushing into our community once again. Hospitalizations in North Carolina have exploded nearly 1,000 % in the last seven weeks; under 400 were hospitalized statewide in late June, but Thursday's count topped 3,000.

The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommend universal mask-wearing in schools to reduce the spread of the virus where the current risk of transmission is high.

Risk is high here. Rockingham County has seen nearly 500 confirmed infections in the past 14 days and has a test positivity rate of nearly 11%. By every definition we are currently in a high-transmission phase of the pandemic.

The virus is spread primarily through respiratory droplets, which then expose and infect others in the vicinity of the sick patient.

Many of those sick with COVID-19 are unaware they have any illness. Often I have ordered testing of immediate family members of sick patients and discovered they, too, were carrying the virus with zero symptoms.