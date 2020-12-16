Compensate Victims of Regulation

RALEIGH — As of November, North Carolina’s state government has some $4 billion in unreserved cash in its General Fund, plus well north of $1 billion in its rainy-day account and other reserves.

Other states would dearly love to be in North Carolina’s shoes. They’re looking at large budget deficits with woefully insufficient savings to close the gap. They’re raising taxes, cutting services, and hoping Congress will bail them out with federal dollars — which are, of course, either taxes paid or debt issued against future taxes paid.

While some additional federal aid for certain needs may be warranted in the midst of a pandemic, Congress shouldn’t enact the massive bailout many states and localities want. That would punish jurisdictions such as North Carolina that have acted responsibly just not over the past few months but over years of prudent budgeting.

That said, saving state revenue, rather than spending it or returning it to taxpayers, must be a means to an end. You shouldn’t hoard cash for its own sake.