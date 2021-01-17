Competing Schools Serve Families Well

RALEIGH — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our schools have gone in a variety of directions. Some public-school districts that shut down last spring have never reopened for in-person learning to any significant degree. Others have welcomed at least their younger students back to school, as have most charter and private schools.

I think the latter group got it right. Online learning has its place. But as delivered over the past year to large masses of students, without sufficient preparation or support by teachers untrained in its best practices, virtual instruction has been largely a bust.

Moreover, the best-available evidence suggests that the risk of COVID spread in schools is minimal, particularly when schools follow basic protection protocols. Children just don’t seem to contract or transmit the virus to the same degree that adults do. As a recent study of North Carolina schools by Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill researchers concluded, “within-school infections were extremely rare.”

However, rather than relitigate this issue, I’d like to focus on a different aspect of our education system’s reaction to the pandemic. Because North Carolina had a rich and expanding array of school choices going into the crisis, North Carolina families have been better served than those of many other states.