COVID Immunity Is Too Far Off

To their credit, Gov. Roy Cooper and his top officials have acknowledged the seriousness of the problem and taken some steps to rectify it. Perhaps most importantly, they’ve abandoned their original phase-in approach, which was too complicated and prescriptive, in favor of the current, simpler standard: if you work in health care or are aged 65 or over, you’re eligible.

This change angered some North Carolinians, such as teachers. It has confused other North Carolinians who fail to see how expanding eligibility makes sense given long lines at vaccination sites. But it was the right call.

First and most importantly, it reflects a realistic assessment of risk. Even with our current high level of community spread and daily deaths, the distribution of COVID deaths has changed very little since the start of the pandemic. About three-quarters of all North Carolinians killed by the virus are elderly. Fatal infections among the non-elderly, attributable to transmission in schools, stores, or random interactions, remain quite rare.

Second, a simpler eligibility standard is easier to communicate and administer. While significant documentation was always necessary for a vaccine that was being administered twice, the need to receive and evaluate a patchwork of eligibility classes and definitions has proved to be an unwelcome barrier to getting needles stuck in arms.