Don’t blame Biden — blame Bush

The images of bodies falling off planes as they leave the country are emblematic of the horrors that await local citizens when the Taliban consolidate their rule. Enough time has passed for girls to have been born after the fall of the Taliban to U.S. troops who never knew the fear of forced hoodings with a burka or the devastating exclusion from school. The Taliban-suffused world looming over Afghanistan will be a special kind of hell for these 18-year-olds.

The story bouncing around of the State Department’s failure to anticipate the quickness of the Taliban’s takeover misses the reality. A better way to understand what happened is that the processes of America’s intelligence agencies were working right, compared to the way they were when the Bush administration yoked them to its geopolitical fantasies. Real disagreement about events was aired. As it should be. And even as Biden acknowledges that the speed of the Taliban’s operations caught people flatfooted, the truth is that that’s more a courtesy apology to his critics than anything else. The bottom line is that the intel community was more right than it was wrong.