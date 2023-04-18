As a kid growing up in western North Carolina in the 1970s, Six Flags over Georgia and Disney World were distant dreams, places visited only by a very few lucky classmates who returned with thrilling tales of The Great American Scream Machine or a Polaroid of the family shaking the oversized mitt of the world’s most famous mouse.

The rest of us, we had Carowinds, a little more scaled down, a little more blue collar but only a two-hour activity bus ride away.

The park, located on the North Carolina-South Carolina line, turns 50 this year.

It opened when I was 8 years old and I remember the surrounding hoopla in the pages of the newspaper, which we bought daily from the machine outside the Wee Mart convenience store because the carrier wouldn’t deliver to the end of our gravel road.

There must have been a complaint form filed somewhere that said “mean dogs and mean young ‘uns.”

By the second or third year the park was open, a trip to Carowinds was undoubtedly the highlight of any school year if your class was lucky enough to go or the subject of a “what I did on my summer vacation” essay when school resumed in the fall:

Me, my brother, my momma, my daddy, Uncle Phil and Aunt Lucy went to Carowinds in July.

I stood in two states at the same time and threw a penny in the wishing well and wished it wasn’t so danged hot. I think the wishing well is broken.

We stood in line for an hour-and-a-half to ride Thunder Road. It is a big roller coaster. My brother ate two hot dogs and cotton candy while we stood in line. Then we got on Thunder Road.

One thing I learned on the trip is don’t eat two hot dogs and cotton candy while standing in line for Thunder Road. They had to close it down for 20 minutes and bring in a hose.

A good time was had by all. The end.

The park’s amphitheater, the Palladium, played host to plenty of touring rock acts in the ‘70s and ‘80s, most notably for me, Jimmy Buffett.

I discovered Buffett between my sixth- and seventh-grade year thanks to a bootleg double 8-track of the live album “You Had to Be There.”

“This guy,” I told my friends, “sings about drunken bears, the ocean and cheeseburgers. We’ve got to go see him.”

And we did, finding a slightly older friend with a car and a learner’s permit to drive us. The car broke down on the way back, but my grandma, who had moved to Charlotte after Grandpa Charlie died, took us in and fed us while my uncle fixed the car.

We made it home and we made it back to Buffett every year until he outgrew the Palladium.

Around 20 years ago, I took my kid to Carowinds because I believe every 6-year-old child should have the opportunity to stand in line, bake in the blistering sun and listen to his or her father talk about how much better it was in the old days.

“Six Flags and Disney? They still got nothing on this place, kid.”

She claims I tricked her into riding a rip-roaring rapids water plunge by saying it was just a lazy river ride. I can neither confirm nor deny.

So, in 50 years, Carowinds has been a part of different stages of my life, from kid to dad and all that happened in between.

Maybe this year, feeling nostalgic, I will go back and pay tribute by standing in line, baking in the blistering sun and tossing a penny in the old wishing well if it hasn’t been replaced by a virtual bitcoin wishing machine.

Or, better yet, I can sit back, reminisce and keep that next visit as a distant dream.