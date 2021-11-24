Forgiveness: A Prerequisite for Thanksgiving

The root word of forgive gives us a hint at what must take place so that we can freely give thanks. That’s precisely why forgiveness and giving thanks are intrinsically linked. Author C.S. Lewis argued that we must “forgive the inexcusable because God has forgiven the inexcusable in us.” Lewis writes: “if God forgives us we must forgive ourselves. Otherwise, it is almost like setting up ourselves as a higher tribunal than God himself.”

Our biggest struggle as humans is that we believe we know more than God. This sin has been at the epicenter of our wayward hearts since the beginning of mankind.

In the same way, we handle our guilt as if we are the ones who are in need of forgiveness, portraying ourselves as victims.

We will re-create or rationalize our guilt away, often deny guilt and in the most cowardly way we run away from our guilt. The thing is, we can never truly run away from it. If you truly want to experience Thanksgiving is it not just as important to consider our own wrongful actions as well as others’ actions towards us?

Can we actually forgive?