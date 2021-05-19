Fred Barnes Taught Me a Lesson

While his roots lay with the written word, Fred Barnes has also excelled in the broadcast media, serving as a regular panelist on the PBS show “The McLaughlin Group” and a co-host and commentator on Fox News. You may have even seen his cameo in the sci-fi film Independence Day!

I first encountered Fred’s work in the early 1980s. A high-school teacher of mine, Wade Carpenter (another mentor to whom I’m immensely grateful), showcased several of Fred’s columns as examples of how opinion journalists can express their views effectively, based on reporting and rational argument, without demonizing their opponents.

Later, during the tail end of the Reagan administration, I moved to Washington to become a reporter-researcher at The New Republic. I’d done prior internships in the capital, but this was my first full-time job. I worked for Fred Barnes and his colleague Mort Kondracke, doing everything from calling sources and picking up documents to clipping papers and managing in-boxes. I also prepped them for “The McLaughlin Group” and accompanied them to the TV studio each week.