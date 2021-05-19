 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fred Barnes Taught Me a Lesson
0 comments

Fred Barnes Taught Me a Lesson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH

I’ve written a regular column for nearly 35 years. It debuted in the Spring Hope Enterprise, a Nash County weekly, in the summer of 1986 and then quickly expanded to dozens of other daily and community papers.

Over those 35 years, I’ve rarely opined on any subject other than politics and public policy. That’s my beat. I’ll stick to it for as long as my gracious editors continue to include me in their pages. But I’m making one of those rare exceptions today to note the retirement a wonderful journalist who had a profound effect on my life.

More than half a century ago, Fred Barnes began his career as a reporter for The News and Courier (now The Post and Courier) in Charleston, South Carolina. Now he has just retired from his post as a regular columnist for the Washington Examiner.

During the intervening decades, Fred covered the White House and U.S. Supreme Court for The Washington Evening Star, was a national correspondent for The Baltimore Sun, and wrote the “White House Watch” column for The New Republic.

In 1995 he co-founded a magazine called The Weekly Standard that, like The New Republic in its prime, exercised an influence far out of proportion to its modest subscriber base. Some 23 years later, after the magazine folded, Fred moved over to the Washington Examiner.

While his roots lay with the written word, Fred Barnes has also excelled in the broadcast media, serving as a regular panelist on the PBS show “The McLaughlin Group” and a co-host and commentator on Fox News. You may have even seen his cameo in the sci-fi film Independence Day!

I first encountered Fred’s work in the early 1980s. A high-school teacher of mine, Wade Carpenter (another mentor to whom I’m immensely grateful), showcased several of Fred’s columns as examples of how opinion journalists can express their views effectively, based on reporting and rational argument, without demonizing their opponents.

Later, during the tail end of the Reagan administration, I moved to Washington to become a reporter-researcher at The New Republic. I’d done prior internships in the capital, but this was my first full-time job. I worked for Fred Barnes and his colleague Mort Kondracke, doing everything from calling sources and picking up documents to clipping papers and managing in-boxes. I also prepped them for “The McLaughlin Group” and accompanied them to the TV studio each week.

I continued to write my regular newspaper column, sharing drafts with Fred and soaking up his genial but pointed critiques. When I moved back to North Carolina, and shortly afterwards began my own broadcast work as a regular panelist on UNC-TV’s “North Carolina This Week,” I continued to check in with Fred and seek his guidance. During my years at the John Locke Foundation, he was a frequent speaker at our events.

Although Fred Barnes and I are both conservatives, I can’t say he influenced my political views to any great extent. My preferences for limited government, individual liberty, and free enterprise were well-established long before we met. And, indeed, I haven’t always agreed with Fred’s take on political events. That’s hardly required to be fellow conservatives or friends — or for me to owe him a great personal debt.

You see, an indispensable lesson I learned by working for Fred, and by reading and watching him over the ensuing decades, is that opinion journalism isn’t primarily about the opinions. It’s about the journalism.

Your audience ought to learn something new from you even if they never agree with you. They should encounter a new fact, see the results of a new study, or read a quote they might otherwise miss. They should, at least, come to recognize that most issues are complicated, and that political differences aren’t simply a product of the other side’s ignorance, idiocy, or villainy.

I’ve tried to heed that lesson. To the extent I’ve succeeded, it’s because I had a good teacher. Thanks, Fred Barnes, and best wishes.

Columnist John Hood

John Hood

John Hood is a Carolina Journal columnist and author of the forthcoming novel Mountain Folk, a historical fantasy set during the American Revolution (MountainFolkBook.com).

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Why my children are getting the COVID-19 vaccine

When facing a vicious infection, there is nothing as effective as a vaccine to protect yourself. We know this from both historic public health victories, like the battle against polio, as well as modern ones, like the Hib and pneumococcal vaccines that have saved 1.45 million children's lives since 2000. As a pediatrician, I know the benefits of vaccines for each of my patients. Every day in ...

Opinion

COVID-19 was America’s blast furnace, but it forged us into something better

Trial by pandemic — that’s how I’ve come to see the past year. COVID-19 challenged my company to continue providing valuable and necessary products to our customers, while adapting, evolving and innovating. I’m proud to say that we, along with our colleagues nationwide, passed the test. When COVID-19 hit, manufacturers acted decisively to protect our workers as we produced the essential goods ...

Opinion

Liz Cheney and Donald Trump are locked in mortal combat. So far, Trump is winning

  • +2

This week, Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives are expected to fire Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from the third-highest-ranking job in their leadership. Her offense: She refuses to shut up. Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has been a reliably conservative vote on matters of policy. But after Jan. 6, when then-President Donald Trump encouraged a mob ...

Opinion

Every president faces a major crisis. What will Biden's be?

When Harold Macmillan became Britain's prime minister in 1957, a reporter asked him what could blow his government off course. "Events, dear boy," Macmillan replied. "Events." American presidents of the last 50 years would have no trouble understanding that sentiment. It's unexpected "events" that often upend a leader's agenda. Bill Clinton arrived with an ambitious set of domestic goals but ...

Opinion

How do Biden's first 100 days in office compare to Trump's?

  • +2

A president's first 100 days are an arbitrary benchmark, a point of measurement journalists are fond of because it allows us to draw comparisons between the current officeholder and Franklin D. Roosevelt, the last chief executive whose first three months were truly momentous. But in recent times, the 100-day trope has also been taken seriously by presidents — including both Donald Trump and ...

Valet parking is a rich guy’s burden
Opinion

Valet parking is a rich guy’s burden

Author’s note: I’m taking a couple of days of vacation and figured I would rework this column from 25 years ago when I took a couple of days of vacation. It’s been lightly edited to get rid of some terribly dated references, but it’s about like it was when it first appeared back in the day. I’ll probably come back from this vacation with another story to tell so stay tuned.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News