How to end a very long war

At the other end of the spectrum, one of Dunford's former advisors, Afghanistan expert Carter Malkasian, says that it's past time to get out.

"When I look at the costs, leaving now is more compelling than ever before," he told the Washington Post recently. Malkasian argues that keeping U.S. troops in the country is unlikely to persuade the Taliban to enter negotiations as long as they're making gains on the ground, and the presence of 2,500 U.S. troops hasn't stopped that.

But there's also a middle option: Postpone the withdrawal for six months, negotiate a new timetable for the peace talks, and try a more energetic diplomacy (which has come back into style after four years in the wilderness) — including soliciting help from neighboring countries like Russia and China — to press the Taliban to negotiate seriously.

"The peace process is the best option for a decent outcome, even though it's the least likely to succeed," Laurel Miller, a former State Department envoy to Afghanistan, told me. "You need a six-month extension to have any possibility of getting it back on track."

The best U.S. leverage over the rebels isn't its military presence, she said; it's the ability to show them they will be international pariahs if they seize power by force.