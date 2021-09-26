 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Income and Poverty Facts Matter
0 Comments

Income and Poverty Facts Matter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH — The income of the median American household fell by nearly 3% last year as the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent regulations shuttered many businesses for months, closed others for good, and forced still other employers to cut back on hours and wages for the people they still employed.

Or so the official federal income statistic tells us. It includes wages and salaries, of course, as well as investment gains and unemployment-insurance benefits. However, it doesn’t include tax refunds, stimulus checks, or noncash assistance in the form of food or housing. If those forms of income were included, median household income in the United States went up in 2020, by 4%.

Similarly, the standard poverty measure from the U.S. Census Bureau hit 11.4% last year. That’s up a percentage point from 2019, representing about 3.3 million more poor Americans. But, again, the standard poverty measure leaves a lot of income out of its calculation. According to the bureau’s supplemental poverty measure, 9.1% of Americans were poor in 2020, a big drop from the 11.7% rate it reported in 2019.

Are these just examples of statistical fun and games? Hardly. How policymakers, opinion leaders, and the general public respond to economic issues cannot be attributed solely or even mostly to their own experiences. Decades of polls suggest that Americans tend to rate their own economic present and future much more positively than they rate the overall economy’s present and future. The latter is based more on what they see, read, or hear from news reports rather than their own personal experience, which is inherently limited.

It has never made sense to measure and track trends in personal incomes and poverty based on such narrowly circumscribed and unrepresentative “official” statistics. To say that a family would be poor if not for off-the-books income or government assistance, for example, is to convey useful information, to be sure. But it doesn’t tell us whether that family is actually living below the poverty line in terms of actual cash, goods, and services received.

Indeed, even the Census Bureau’s supplemental poverty measure still leaves out too much. As economists Bruce Meyer of the University of Chicago and James Sullivan of Notre Dame have demonstrated convincingly in a series of published papers, the true poverty rate has averaged well below 5% in recent years.

Having written about this issue for a long time, I can say from personal experience that highly partisan analysts dislike hearing about it. Progressives say such alternative measures are nothing more than an attempt to wish away problems of poverty and income inequality. Conservatives say to include government benefits in income and poverty measures is to give too much credit to welfare policies that, they insist, have had little effect since the onset of the War on Poverty in the 1960s.

These faulty responses serve as an excellent illustration of why accurate statistics about economic conditions are so important. They aren’t just numbers. They are tools for depicting real facts on the ground. To measure the poverty rate without including all cash and noncash benefits the poor receive from the government is to misrepresent reality. Doubling or tripling welfare spending would, by this measure, have no effect on poverty. What a silly notion.

As for my fellow conservatives, we are better off distinguishing between measurements of living standards and measurements of self-sufficiency. The War on Poverty wasn’t simply a promise to redistribute income indefinitely, in order to alleviate immediate suffering. Its promise was that early interventions by government, ranging from preschool and child care to job training and housing assistance, would help more American families become self-sufficient over time.

Many programs did provide immediate relief, and continue to do so. You can measure their effects with accurate statistics, which show a dramatic decline in poverty since the 1960s. But for the most part, they didn’t produce self-sufficiency.

Poverty remains a big problem afflicting millions of people. Measuring it incorrectly doesn’t move us towards long-term solutions.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member and author.

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

The worst thing about 3 bad Texas laws

When your home state is prominent in the headlines, it’s usually not a good thing. Tell me about it: I live in Texas. Texas’s current notoriety derives from its recent passage of three bad laws: Senate Bill 1, Senate Bill 8 and House Bill 1927. Collectively, they mean: less voting, less reproductive freedom and more guns. These laws reflect unfavorably on Texas, but in defense of my state — my ...

Opinion

Texas upends the Republican ‘leave us alone coalition’

Whether Texas’s anti-abortion law survives inevitable Supreme Court scrutiny, it may already have done irreparable damage to what was once known as the conservative movement — despite delivering a crucial part of that movement its greatest win. The law, which bans abortions after six weeks and allows private citizens to sue abortion providers, has already helped energize a progressive ...

Opinion

Should we be concerned about an American Taliban?

  • +2

Generally, I’m not impressed by descriptions of current phenomena in terms of the past. Donald Trump as the modern incarnation of Hitler? The comparison seems far-fetched. It either takes Trump too seriously or Hitler too lightly. But such comparisons were abundant last week after the Supreme Court declined to enjoin Texas from implementing Senate Bill 8, a clearly unconstitutional law that ...

Opinion

Jefferson Neighbors Seek Liberty

RALEIGH — Before Thomas Jefferson died in 1826, he wrote his own epitaph. Did he mention any of his political offices? No. Jefferson wanted on…

What 9/11 may have taught the US: How to avoid being drawn into another unwinnable war
Opinion

What 9/11 may have taught the US: How to avoid being drawn into another unwinnable war

The last two decades have taught us that a retaliatory invasion may assuage foreign policy hawks or hard-liners, but without a clear strategy and well-defined objectives, a hasty and ill-conceived response can end up causing more harm than the initial attack. The U.S. spent trillions of dollars and lost thousands of lives waging war in Afghanistan, and now the country has reverted to its ...

Opinion

Delta surge is hitting NC hospitals hard. I saw it as an ER heart patient

RALEIGH, N.C. – The latest COVID-19 surge is hitting hospitals hard, with filled ICUs and emergency rooms. I saw some of it up close two weeks ago — as a heart patient. During a workout, I was breathing way too hard and feeling woozy. I cut the workout short and seemed to settle, but as I left the gym it happened again on the way to my car, then walking into my home, treading up the stairs, ...

Opinion

Americans who say they pay taxes are probably lying

The Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center recently released a report saying that 61% of U.S. households had paid no federal income tax in 2020, up from 44% in 2019, as the pandemic led to high unemployment and loss of income. Although the number will likely revert to the mid-40% range over time, now is probably a good time to have a discussion about what the right percentage of people paying taxes ...

Opinion

Watching TV helped me see America. Can it help America see Muslims?

On Sept. 10, 2001, I was teaching an introduction to Islam class at the University of Iowa, where I was, at the age of 28, the first full-time professor of Islamic studies in the history of the state. That day, I had about 15 students in my class. Two days later, an additional 272 students showed up. I’ve spent my entire career trying to help non-Muslims in the West understand Islam as a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News