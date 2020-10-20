It's time for us all to get serious about the pandemic

Wear your masks, please. This is a respiratory virus spread mostly from the mouth and nose. Reject plainly wrong statements from politicians and other so-called leaders dangerously downplaying mask effectiveness. You will protect yourself; you will protect others. Wear it above your nose.

There are a few notorious physicians who currently endorse no masks. Every profession has its charlatans who will say and do anything for their moment in the limelight or to earn more dollars.

Unfortunately, some politicians have showcased these doctors and revealed their own ignorance by embracing them.

I have encountered some patients with symptoms highly suggestive of Covid-19 who have refused to test, and then returned immediately to their jobs at daycares, industries, etc.

I have evaluated kids who I thought may have the disease, only to have parents dodge the recommended testing and send their kids back to school or daycare.

I have diagnosed a young adult with the virus, only to have the parent call days later, sick and learn their own child failed to share their diagnosis with them. Geez. If your doctor recommends a test, take it seriously and get the test.

CAN YOU GET COVID-19 TWICE?