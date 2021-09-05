Jefferson Neighbors Seek Liberty

RALEIGH — Before Thomas Jefferson died in 1826, he wrote his own epitaph. Did he mention any of his political offices? No. Jefferson wanted only three accomplishments listed on his gravestone: author of the Declaration of Independence, founder of the University of Virginia, and author of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom.

In the latter effort, Jefferson was influenced by the ideas and experiences of a Baptist community he met while living at Monticello in the 1770s. Many of his Baptist neighbors later moved to western North Carolina, where they played a major role in the religious, social, and political life of our own state. But they had already left their mark on Jefferson – and, through him, the history of American freedom.

To be a Virginia Baptist in the years before the American Revolution was to risk fines, imprisonment, or worse. The colonial authorities wanted to halt the growth of Baptist, Methodist, and other denominations that questioned the power and tax funding of the Anglican Church.

In 1768, government officials in Spotsylvania County arrested Baptist minister Lewis Craig for preaching without a license. He was imprisoned for 43 days. That didn’t stop him. After his release, he helped other Baptist churches get their start, as did his brother Elijah Craig, a minister in neighboring Orange County.