Partisan elections are the best kind

RALEIGH — When I returned home to North Carolina from the nation’s capital in 1989 and subsequently registered to vote, I opted not to join a …

COVID-19 mandates were too strict

RALEIGH — When the coronavirus pandemic struck in early 2020, Gov. Roy Cooper and other officials began exercising government power in ways un…