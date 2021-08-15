 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawmakers Embrace Capital Idea
0 Comments

Lawmakers Embrace Capital Idea

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH

North Carolina’s state government has a multi-billion-dollar surplus. Its enormity has multiple causes: past spending discipline, revenue growth from a resurgent economy, and gobs of borrowed federal money. Its enormity also presents North Carolina’s conservative-run legislature with a challenge.

How can a surplus be challenging? Ask anyone who’s ever been a lawmaker. When times are tough, the decisions are tough — but at least those lobbying you for budgetary goodies have realistically low expectations. With billions of seemingly “free” money on the table, those expectations soar into the stratosphere.

Gov. Roy Cooper and his Democratic allies argue that now is the time for North Carolina to “invest in its people” with dramatic spending increases on education, health care, social services, and public payrolls. Republican lawmakers favor increases in operating spending, too, including raises for teachers and other public employees, but they worry that a significant share of the surplus is transitory — reflective not just of revenue officially labeled “one-time” but also of economic activity goosed by massive federal borrowing.

Republicans also tend to reject the idea that government spending is “investment” but private spending is not. When businesses are allowed to keep more of their incomes, they frequently invest in new tools, locations, technologies, and infrastructure. They hire and train employees. Or they pay higher dividends to shareholders who shift the proceeds into productive investments elsewhere. Similarly, when households are allowed to keep more of their incomes, they invest in new skills, capital goods, and the education of their children.

In our country, the vast majority of investment is private, not public. It earns a big rate of return, and not just for the individuals and institutions directly involved in it.

There is such a thing as public investment, however — and the North Carolina General Assembly is leaning heavily into it this year. The just-released House budget transfers $5.8 billion of surplus revenue into the State Capital and Improvement Fund, while an earlier version from the Senate put the figure at $4.3 billion. Both are gigantic sums.

Adding in other construction and renovation spending, including those financed with already approved federal debt, the House budget would devote a staggering $9 billion to capital expenditures across all categories: schools, colleges, universities, water and sewer systems, office building, museums, broadband, and much more. Moreover, Congress and the Biden administration are currently working on an infrastructure bill that would spend even more billions of capital dollars in North Carolina (and require even more federal borrowing, of course).

A reality check is warranted. Yes, some of the resulting capital projects are desperately needed and will pay economic and social returns for generations of North Carolinians. Other projects are defensible to some extent. And many are little more than pork-barrel schemes to benefit special interests and politicians.

Although this fiscal conservative has reservations about the magnitude and financial sustainability of what lawmakers in Raleigh and Washington are proposing, I’ll say this for the House budget: it neither overlooks private investment nor abandons fiscal discipline. It still reduces taxes on personal income, corporate income, and the capital stock of companies, though not as much as the Senate budget called for. It places $2.8 billion of the surplus into state savings accounts, though not the $5 billion the Senate proposed. And both chambers’ plans honor the informal cap on spending growth — expected inflation plus expected population growth — in General Fund operations.

Whether helpful or wasteful, capital spending is, at least, largely nonrecurring. That is, while erecting new buildings or building new sewer lines will create some permanent spending obligations, for operations and maintenance, most of the expenditure is upfront. When (not if) North Carolina experiences another economic downturn, pulling our revenues down and pushing spending up, either the capital projects in question will be completed or they can be deferred without undue hardship on taxpayers and public employees.

Public investment is a real thing. But it isn’t a perpetual-motion machine. I hope our leaders keep that in mind.

Columnist John Hood

John Hood

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member and author of the new novel Mountain Folk, a historical fantasy set during the American Revolution (MountainFolkBook.com).

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Nearly 80 years worth of vaccines and all were apolitical — until now. A personal history

In the late 1980s, on a school day in early March at Pikesville High School in Baltimore County, classes were suspended for a day. The entire student body was sent to the gymnasium and lined up. A student at the school had recently returned from a trip abroad and had come down with the measles. The health department acted quickly to stave off an epidemic by deciding on a mass vaccination of ...

Lay Welcome Mat for New Houses
Opinion

Lay Welcome Mat for New Houses

RALEIGH — When demand exceeds supply, prices rise. While the problem of housing affordability has many facets and effects, that inescapable fa…

Opinion

Some white privilege just can’t tolerate Black privilege

We need to generate a word to describe the reaction that some white people have when Black Americans assert a perceived privilege — call it “Black privilege” — that provokes some white people to grumble about why they don’t get that privilege, too. The previous paragraph embodies a case in point: When The Associated Press, The New York Times and other prominent media recently announced their ...

Opinion

Climate change is a problem that can't be put off

GORDON BAY, Ontario — Two weeks ago, one of America’s best-known climate scientists set off onto Ontario’s Lake Joseph for an evening of stargazing, as she had almost every summer of her life. From her boat, the night sky, which should have been brilliant, was obscured by smoke. “It was a clear night, but you couldn’t see the stars,” said Katharine Hayhoe, the Canadian-born chief scientist of ...

Opinion

Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ just beat Trump all over again

It’s hard to find an element of daily life that doesn’t lend itself to politicization. There are the obvious ones: media, guns, lattes. But there’s more. Convertibles are evidently a Republican ride. Vegetables, in general, are Democratic. But infrastructure knows no party. What ideology favors a broken bridge over one in good repair? This is why Donald Trump ran on infrastructure in 2016, ...

Opinion

Trump's still waging a war on truth — and it's still bad for democracy

  • +2

WASHINGTON — Last month, as thousands of former President Donald Trump's loyal supporters waited for him at a rally in Ohio, a chant rose from the crowd. "Trump won!" they roared. "Trump won!" The former president agreed. "We won the election twice," he said, "and it's possible we'll have to win it a third time." Eight months after he lost convincingly to President Joe Biden, Trump and his ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News