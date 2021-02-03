Lawmakers, Legislators Should Reclaim Their Power

While Congress has let itself become enfeebled — preferring fan service by social media and talk show over the hard work of legislating — the North Carolina General Assembly has shown itself willing to defend its legislative prerogatives. During the course of the COVID crisis, when lawmakers saw Cooper exercise power far beyond what was intended by the Emergency Management Act, they enacted bills to reopen specific industries, such as bars, and to clarify that the governor must obtain support by a majority of the Council of State to shut down indefinitely vast swaths of economic and social activity. Now state lawmakers are talking about similar legislation to get North Carolina’s schools reopened.

Cooper vetoed those past bills, of course. He’ll likely veto the next one, too. He clearly believes he is making the right decisions in balancing the health risks of COVID-19 with adverse consequences for workers, businesses, families, and schoolchildren.

But the issue isn’t going away. Every time the legislature puts him on record claiming virtually unlimited power, it becomes more likely that the Emergency Management Act will be amended in the future, probably when the COVID crisis is over. That will help restore needed checks and balances in North Carolina government.

Congress ought to consider actually legislating for a change.

John Hood is chairman of the John Locke Foundation and author of the forthcoming novel Mountain Folk, a historical fantasy set during the American Revolution (MountainFolkBook.com).