Left Is Damaging Public Education

Instead of striking “a balance between competing visions of the nation,” Stoops said, the new standards “sought to convey one vision, clumsily placing race, class, and gender conflicts at the center of the story at the expense of seeking to ensure children possess a satisfactory understanding of our social, political, and economic systems.”

If you read or watched recent news coverage of the issue, you may think it was all about the choice of a few disputed terms — whether students should be taught about “systemic racism” or just “racism,” for example. You may also think that with the new standards, our schoolchildren would finally be learning the true, unvarnished history of their state and nation for the first time.

It’s utter nonsense. The roles that slavery, segregation, prejudice, and other injustices have played in our history have been embedded in North Carolina’s curriculum for decades. Look at the texts our children read. Watch what they watch. Ask what they’re learning. As I note above, even a schoolbook commonly used in 1965 — while problematic in some ways, and not at all reflective of today’s curriculum — was explicit and vivid in its description of the American government’s sins during the Trail of Tears.