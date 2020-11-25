Let’s Disagree More Constructively

RALEIGH — When the Associated Press and other news organizations asked North Carolina voters for their perspectives on the just-concluded 2020 elections, there was no shortage of disagreement.

No surprise there. After all, Donald Trump won the state by just 1.3 percentage points. Thom Tillis won reelection by 1.8 points. Most other statewide races were decided by narrow margins, too. The two major parties start with roughly comparable bases of about 46%. Variations in turnout and appeal to swing voters tip the balance, usually not by much.

So, you’d expect North Carolinians to disagree on many issues. And you’d be right. But get this: when AP asked how important it was for the next president to “bring the country together,” an astounding 79% said it was “very important.” Another 19% said it was “somewhat important.”

In other words, almost every voter believes our political discourse needs to change. We want our leaders to bring people together, not tear us apart. But what does that really mean?

As with all poll results, it is important to recognize that the precise wording of a question has a lot to do with the answer — and that we often do not interpret the same words in the same manner.