Levers Help Charities Meet Needs

RALEIGH — You may not know much about an ancient Greek mathematician and inventor named Archimedes. But I bet you know the most famous thing he said.

The king of Syracuse once asked Archimedes to investigate a possible fraud. The king had hired some artisans to make a crown out of an ingot of pure gold. When he received it, the king feared the goldsmiths had swindled him by substituting silver for some of the gold.

Melting it down would have uncovered the truth, of course, but destroyed the crown in the process. Momentarily stumped, Archimedes decided to take a bath. When he got into the water, its level rose. “Eureka!” he exclaimed — “I have found it” in Greek. He realized that comparing the buoyancy of the crown and an equal weight of pure gold would answer the king’s question.

Although Archimedes lived a long time ago, modern-day folks trying to do good would benefit from applying his principles.

In my role as president of the John William Pope Foundation, I’ve learned that while it’s easy to give money, it’s difficult to give money away well. There’s no shortage of promising ideas turned into well-meaning enterprises by well-meaning people. Alas, many have disappointing results.