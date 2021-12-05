New Budget Applies Constructive Conservatism

That’s the overall architecture of the new budget, and it counts as a significant conservative victory. So does the budget’s expansion of the Opportunity Scholarship program for families choosing private schools for their children. Regarding the constitutional separation of powers, the bill clarifies that the governor does not possess the unilateral power to declare perpetual emergencies. After 30 days, an emergency declaration goes away unless extended by a vote of the Council of State. The bill also clarifies that the attorney general cannot encroach on legislative prerogatives by purporting to “settle” lawsuits against the General Assembly to achieve a policy outcome that the attorney general may like but lawmakers do not.