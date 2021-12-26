 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
On Becoming a Political Advertiser
0 Comments

On Becoming a Political Advertiser

  • 0

RALEIGH — It’s not personal, it’s just business — or so Facebook assures me.

On this matter, I’m inclined to believe the company (now called Meta by its CEO and nearly a dozen other human beings). That doesn’t make my latest encounter with the social-media giant any less frustrating, however. I just spent many days jumping through its authorization hoops so I could run political ads on a Facebook page I manage. And even after finishing the process, I still had my ad rejected and had to appeal the decision multiple times.

Before you accuse me of burying the lede, let me clarify. I am not abandoning my longtime role as political commentator in order to run for office. I am, of course, unelectable. Thousands of highly opinionated newspaper columns and TV appearances over more than three decades will do that to the best of men, and also to me.

No, what set off Facebook’s alarm was something else entirely. It flagged me as attempting to use boosted posts on a non-political page in order to promote a political cause. That’s a no-no, according to the policies Facebook adopted amidst criticism of the role its ads played in the 2016 election and subsequent controversies.

The company now requires special authorization and disclosures in order to run “ads made by, on behalf of, or about a candidate for public office.” Facebook imposes the same requirements for ads about “social issues” that are “sensitive topics that are heavily debated” and “may influence the outcome of an election or result in/relate to existing or proposed legislation.”

Earlier this year I published my first novel, Mountain Folk. It’s a historical fantasy set during the Revolutionary War. To promote the book, I set up a Facebook page and occasionally spend a few dollars boosting posts about its characters, settings, and themes.

It was one of those boosted posts that Facebook rejected multiple times. The post consisted almost entirely of review excerpts. As best I can determine, this was the offending passage, taken from a magazine review:

“Fairies, elves, dwarves, water maidens, monsters, and more. Soldiers and heroes of the American Revolution. Founding Fathers of our country like Washington and Jefferson. Cherokee and Shawnee women and warriors. A minister turned soldier and politician who is unembarrassed to quote Scripture. Throw all these ingredients into a stew pot of fiction, turn up the burner, and you soon have bubbling on the stove John Hood’s Mountain Folk.”

See the problem? The reviewer described George Washington and Thomas Jefferson as “Founding Fathers of our country.” That could be construed as an implicit endorsement of candidates for public office — assuming Facebook readers possess time machines, that is, or that some evil genius is reanimating the corpses of dead presidents to effect a zombie takeover of the federal government (which would, I admit, be something of an improvement).

Another explanation may be that the post described a Revolutionary War hero as a minister “unembarrassed to quote Scripture.” The role of devout Christians in the founding of the country could be construed as a “sensitive topic,” as could the roles of Cherokee and Shawnee leaders. Or perhaps the post was deemed an attempt to hinder the legislative prospects of the Elf Liberation Act.

Okay, I know perfectly well that algorithms are involved, and that Facebook felt compelled to tighten up its advertising policies after a slew of politically charged attacks by powerful individuals and activist groups. But the absurdity of my case merely serves to illustrate the greater absurdity of the present moment.

Upset by claims you consider baseless or ideas you consider objectionable? The proper remedy is neither government restrictions on political speech nor heavy-handed policies by social-media platforms. Don’t hinder debate. Encourage it. “We are not afraid to follow truth wherever it may lead,” Jefferson famously said, “nor to tolerate any error so long as reason is left free to combat it.”

Official disclaimer: this is not an endorsement of Washington/Jefferson ’24.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member and author.

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Jan. 6 probe is finally getting serious

The House of Representatives voted Tuesday night to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress. The vote went mostly along party lines, with just two Republicans — Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both on the Jan. 6 select committee — voting with the Democrats. Here are a few key takeaways: — First, this is a big deal. Meadows may or may not wind up being ...

Opinion

Russia feels threatened by NATO. There's history behind that

  • +2

Thirty years ago this month, the Soviet Union collapsed, and Ukraine broke away from Moscow's control. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never gotten over it. That, more than anything, underlies the current crisis in which Putin has moved nearly 100,000 troops to Ukraine's frontier, raising fears of an invasion. "To us, the end of the Soviet Union is a done deal," but not to Putin, said ...

Opinion

Here’s what the new Beatles documentary can teach us about sibling relationships for the holidays

Viewing almost eight hours of the Beatles’ “Get Back” documentary, about the making of the “Let it Be” album, can resemble a lengthy holiday with family. For some, you wish it would go on forever, like “Strawberry Fields.” For others, the time felt overextended and maybe a little awkward when disagreements festered, making you want to shout “Help!” The Beatles related almost as siblings — who ...

Yes, College (Usually) Pays Off
Opinion

Yes, College (Usually) Pays Off

RALEIGH — Is the purpose of a university education to prepare graduates to get jobs? I’ve never thought so. But then again, I’ve never thought…

+2
Texas gerrymandering is all about keeping a grip on white power
Opinion

Texas gerrymandering is all about keeping a grip on white power

Whenever I find myself thinking, "I can't believe Texas would do that," I remember that former Gov. Rick Perry used to invite lawmakers to his family's hunting camp. A place fondly known by some locals as "N—head." According to The Washington Post, the name was painted "in block letters across a large, flat rock standing upright at its gated entrance." As you may recall, this piece of ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert