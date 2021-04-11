‘Partisan’ Reading Bill Passes Easily

Here on Planet Earth, SB 387 is a bipartisan bill enacted without significant controversy by state lawmakers of both parties, with the support not only of the Republican Catherine Truitt but also of some of Gov. Cooper’s own allies. It is based on decades of careful scholarly study of how best to teach young people to read. The strategies it endorses include “individual or small group instruction throughout the school year, reduced teacher-student ratios, frequent progress monitoring, tutoring in addition to the regular school day, reading camps, and extended learning time before or after the school day.”

The bill also includes signing and performance bonuses to encourage North Carolina’s best teachers to devote themselves to this high priority. And it will add better-trained teachers to the pipeline for future deployment both in elementary schools and in the state’s prekindergarten programs.

Will enacting the Excellent Public Schools Act of 2021 guarantee large and immediate increases in North Carolina’s reading scores? No, and neither Truitt nor the General Assembly has claimed otherwise. There will be other education bills enacted this session, ranging from teaching reforms and school-choice measures to a 2021-23 state budget containing significant pay raises for teachers and other school employees.

Unlike SB 387, some of these measures may truly be controversial. They may even pass on party-line votes. The state’s left-wing editorialists and columnists will complain about that, to the diminishing few who may be inclined to listen.

John Hood is a Carolina Journal columnist and author of the forthcoming novel Mountain Folk, a historical fantasy set during the American Revolution (MountainFolkBook.com).