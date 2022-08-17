 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prejudice makes us all worse off

  • 0

RALEIGH

Prejudice is morally wrong. It’s also immensely foolish, producing self-inflicted wounds for individuals, companies and communities.

If you refuse to hire certain workers because of their sex, race or religion, you will end up with a less-productive workforce and a less-profitable enterprise. If you refuse to befriend people who are different from you in these and other ways, your life will be far less rich and interesting. And if your government refuses to offer equal access to schools and other public services to Blacks and other minorities, your community will be poorer for it.

To say that discrimination is irrational is not to deny its reality and persistence. Human beings have done incredibly foolish things to ourselves and others for as long as we’ve been around. For example, consider how much better off we’d be if past generations had been more willing to hear and act on good ideas regardless of their source.

People are also reading…

In 1912, Mary Beatrice Davidson was born into a family of inveterate tinkerers in Monroe, North Carolina. Her father and grandfather had patented such inventions as a clothing presser for travelers, a stretcher design for ambulances and a tricolor signal light for trains.

Mary caught the bug early. At the age of 6, she came up with a self-oiling door hinge. In her teens, she turned her attention to the issue of sanitary products for women. Although sanitary belts and napkins were in existence by then, they were crudely designed and poorly marketed. For years, while working in a variety of other occupations, Mary experimented with a much-improved version of a sanitary belt with easily adjustable straps.

Finally, in 1956, Mary Kenner (her married name) possessed both the prototype and the money necessary for a federal patent. Shortly afterwards, the Sonn-Nap-Pack Company approached her about selling her invention. Dreams of long-denied acclaim and financial security passed before her eyes — but it was not to be.

You see, once the company discovered the holder of the patient was not only female but also African American, they backed away from doing a deal. So did other potential manufacturers. It wasn’t until after the patent expired that her innovations were widely adopted.

Other female inventors from North Carolina enjoyed more financial success during their lifetimes. Just before the Civil War, Clinton native Abigail Carter designed a new kind of work overalls for her husband, a railroad engineer. His co-workers loved them and asked Abigail to make them some, too. Eventually, the Carters opened the country’s first manufacturing plant for overalls. A few years later, Harriet Morrison Irwin obtained a patent for her hexagonal house design. Irwin, the daughter of Davidson College’s founding president Robert Hall Morrison, was the first woman in the country ever to secure an architectural patent. Quite a few homes were then built according to her design.

Some decades later, Raleigh native Beulah Louise Henry, whose grandfather W.W. Holden had been governor of North Carolina, launched a spectacular career as an inventor with a 1912 patent for a vacuum-sealed freezer for storing ice cream. Her subsequent creations ranged from designer umbrellas and children’s toys to sewing machines and typewriters. At last check, no American woman has ever had more patented and marketed inventions than Henry.

Though they were privileged with more opportunities than Mary Kenner had enjoyed, each of these North Carolinians had to contend with the prejudices of foolish men. How much more might they have accomplished in its absence? And for every Abigail Carter, Harriet Morrison Irwin and Beulah Louise Henry, there were many, many other women whose promising new ideas were either swiped, mangled or ignored.

That makes them victims of discrimination, yes — but they weren’t the only ones. Millions of potential consumers and employees lost out, too.

There was a lot more to Mary Kenner than victimhood. She was happily married, fostered and adopted multiple children, and kept tinkering with inventions into her 70s. Her lost economic opportunities, though, were also our own.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alex Jones is no kind of 'theorist'

I don't like using the phrase "conspiracy theorist" to describe people like Alex Jones, because people like Jones are not "theorists." They're snake oil salesmen. Theorists would be more like scientists. Building on knowledge with hypotheses, perhaps even testing them with research and experiments with controls, collecting data. ... You know, they check to see whether their theories are true. ...

How worried should we be about the mental health of tween girls?

Are today's tween girls really more miserable than ever? It sure seems like it. By all indications, the incidence of depression and anxiety among all children has surged dramatically. In December, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned that the country is facing a youth mental health crisis, exacerbated by the pandemic. This followed the declaration of a national mental health emergency by ...

Will Trump hand Senate to Democrats again?

Nineteen months ago, Donald Trump’s fixation on unproven allegations of election fraud played a major role in the Republicans’ loss of two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia and, with them, their Senate majority. Now, the former president appears to be handicapping the GOP’s effort to regain that majority. He has helped nominate several conservative political neophytes with questionable general ...

How many numbers on the brain?

How many numbers on the brain?

Many of us with a passing knowledge of pop music know we can reach Jenny at 867-5309 but a surprising number of us could not call ourselves without Siri’s help.

Martin Schram: Guess who’s playing voter manipulation games now

Private citizen Joe Biden and the Democratic Party were absolutely right way back when they kept demanding an investigation of what we’d just learned: Russia had interfered big-time in America’s 2016 elections — running video ads and doing lots more that helped Donald Trump win the presidency. Then Biden and his fellow Democrats were absolutely right, yet again, in voicing outrage when special ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert