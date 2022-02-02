Preschool Intervention Gets Poor Marks

RALEIGH

Perhaps we should “follow the science” and abolish North Carolina’s pre-kindergarten program.

After all, the largest and most-sophisticated scientific evaluation ever attempted of a statewide pre-K program has just reported its latest findings — and they are damning. The pre-K program run by our neighboring state of Tennessee doesn’t just fail to accomplish its stated goal of improving academic and behavioral outcomes. It actually seems to worsen those outcomes.

That is, children who attended Tennessee’s pre-K program have lower scores and worse behavior by the time they reach the sixth grade than do otherwise comparable children who didn’t attend pre-K. “At least for poor children, it turns out that something is not better than nothing,” said one of the evaluators, Vanderbilt University professor Dale Farran. “The kinds of pre-K that our poor children are going into are not good for them long term.”

Okay, then. If we abolished North Carolina’s pre-K and related programs, that would save us hundreds of millions of dollars a year while also protecting our children from potential long-term harm.