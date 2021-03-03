Reduce Health Cost, Not Just Price

RALEIGH

Too many North Carolinians lack access to the medical services they need. One possible response, as we have heard incessantly for more than a decade, would be to expand Medicaid under the terms of the Affordable Health Act, with most of the expense to be borne by the (already heavily indebted) federal government.

It’s hardly the only possible response, however. Through its own regulations, North Carolina restricts the availability of medical services and, as a result, inflates the cost of those services. Rather than looking for ways to redistribute that inflated cost to taxpayers, state policymakers should try deflating it.

In a recent column that discussed higher education, I emphasized the distinction between price and cost. If we say the average university education costs too much, which it most assuredly does, you could propose that we do more to shield students and their families from that cost by increasing state appropriations to public universities, for example, or by transferring student-loan debt from private balance sheets to the (already heavily indebted) federal government.