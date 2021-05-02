Resist the Temptation to Coerce

Of course, in a free society, there’s nothing that says one has to listen. Therein lies the problem. In my experience, liberty lovers fail to appreciate how difficult it is for most human beings to handle not being listened to, and to be confronted with the fact that others are doing something self-destructive or wrong but can’t be enjoined from continuing. Such psychic pain is also an inalienable facet of human nature. It can be excruciating.

Yielding to the temptation to use government coercion to make this pain go away is wrong – no less than yielding to other kinds of injurious temptations – but surely one can understand why it happens.

It has become fashionable in today’s society to attribute this behavior primarily to religious conservatives, who are typically portrayed as puritanical busybodies or hypocrites. But I find at least as much willingness among groups on the political Left to use governmental coercion to impose their beliefs at the point of a gun.