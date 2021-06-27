Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Daniel J. Zeller and Susan J. Zeller to Daren Benjamin Zeller and Danielle W. Zeller, lot North Trogdon Drive in Westover Hills, $113,500
Edward F. Kejar and Lois P. Kejar to Thomas D. Scott, lot Irvin River Heights, $210,000
MDH Unlimited, LLC, of NC, to Mark C. Fain, lot Delaware Avenue Development, $122,500
Kimberly M. Thompson and Gary Thompson to Katie Kinney and Michael J. Kinney, lot Glovenia Street Development, $45,000
Larry Williams and Laverne Williams to Kingdom Enterprises, LLC, lot Roosevelt Street, $25,000
Debra Mayes Barham and William S. Barham, plus Judy Mayes McCrickard and Timothy Samuel McCrickard to Brandon Nicholas Reinbold, lot Draper Development, Sheet 3 of 3, $72,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Tiffany Lynn Watson to Jeffrey Hoczela, lot The Country, section 3, $198,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Richard G. Beeson and Cathy W. Beeson to Robert Allen Rothe Jr. and Stephanie Poole Rothe, property Greensboro National Golf Course, section 3, $525,000
Avocet Investments, LLC, to David Lee Morgan and Jean Marie Morgan, lot Pearman Estates, phase II, $77,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Anthony Nichols and Kimberly Nichols to Lakeisha Galloway, lot South Belmont subdivision, $242,500
Nathan M. Strader and Carol M. Strader to Jackie Gordon Talton and Becky Lewis Talton, lot Wentworth Street, $68,000
SECU*RE Inc. to Morgan Blake, lot River Run subdivision, phase 1, $224,000
Robert Allen Rothe Jr. and Stephanie Poole Rothe to Brandon J. Ellison and Eva A. Elison, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, part 2, $359,000
Early Falson Properties Inc. of NC to Juanita W. Gunter, lots Courtland Place, $29,000
Ray T. Swanson and Deborah J. Swanson to Jason Lewis Williamson, lot Map of Cambridge, section 1, $72,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Thomas D. Scott to Wayne Portier and Kathleen M. Portier, 2.804 acres NC-700, $295,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Carolina Acquisitions, LLC, to Jennifer L. Moore, lot River Run subdivision, phase 3, $13,000
Roberta B. Strider to Patrick Charles Walker and Gretchen Keckler Walker, two tracts US-158, $300,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Lemmie E. Joyce and Melinda H. Joyce to James Duane Hensley and Christy M. Hensley, lot with side NC-87, $75,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Susan Michelle Hogsed from Jody Lee Hogsed
Arnett Cerrone Banks from Janetta Luviania Banks
Kendal Kristine Speagle Steele from Christopher Ray Steele
Yelizaveta Chaykovskaya from Volodimir Melnichuk
Miranda Dianette Crawford Hinton from Jimmy Dean Hinton
Anthony Tyrone Greene from Candice Watts Greene
Katherine Colleen Sanders from Ian Marcel Sanders
Joseph Michael Selph from Malerie Lurose Selph
Michelle Louise Harleaux from Tony Jarrod Matthews
Joanne Kenley Brown Durham from Barry Franklin Durham
Myra Gail Huffman Gomez from Jose Amadeo Gomez Lopez
Paul Joseph Gerald from Wanda Gail Domanski