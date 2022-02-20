Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
B&S Development Inc. of NC to BS&J Builders Inc. of NC, lot “Recombination Survey for B&S Development,” $37,000
B&S Development Inc, of NC to BS&J Builders Inc. of NC, lot Knight Farms, phase one, $35,000
Stephen M. Mitchell and Judith P. Mitchell to Charles David Brickner and Kimberly Marie Mullin Brickner, lot Crows Nest at Belews Landing, $192,000
Norman Paul Marshall Jr., plus Howard Glenn Marshall and Roger Dale Marshall to Jonathan Gonzalez, lot NC-65, $225,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Todd Eugene Huffman to Jesse Boyd Griffith, lots Eden Acres, $28,000
Katherine G. Swain to Jesse Boyd Griffith, lots “Revised Map of Eden Acres,” $8,000
Angela Tiano to Hopkins Real Estate, LLC, lot Monroe Street, $165,000
Shaine T. Gould and Summer L. Gould to Donna Hines Aldridge, lots “Property of Home Developers Inc.,” $140,000
Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Benjamin McDaniel and April McDaniel, lot Knollwood Development, $225,000
James R. Walker and Ann J. Walker, along with Barney W. Walker Jr., to Mitchell Wayne Easley, lots Park Heights, section 5, $5,000
CMH Homes Inc. to Everette L. Christley III and Makayla S. Christley, lots Woodbriar, $227,500
Ronald Ray Garner and Barbara Garner to Michael Joseph Kinney, lot Circle Drive, $27,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Elbert H. Arledge III and Gina R. Arledge, plus Stefan P. Hoffman and Meredith J. Hoffman, to George Maurice Knight Jr., lot Rivers Edge subdivision, $185,000
Barbara L. Crowder to Brandon Levi Price and Mindy Sue Price, “Survey for Barbara L. Crowder,” $160,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Joseph Tony London Sr. and Cynthia A. Smith to Darren D. Davis and Carolyn L. Davis, lot Cora Comer Estate, $58,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Collybrooke, LLC, of NC, to D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware, lot Collybrooke subdivision, $53,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
Zachary Barham and Bethany Barham to Paul J. Tomas and Michaela E. Tomas, tract “Survey for Tom H. Bullock,” $67,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
John Anthony Moore and Kimberly Ross Moore to Michael Anthony Rupp and Sarah Moore Rupp, 1.95 acres $177,500
Assick Keith Khan and Jean M. Khan to Kimberly Ann Morrow, lot Country Lane Estates, $310,000
William Donald Washburn and Janet M. Washburn to Monroeton Volunteer Fire Department Inc., lots T.O. Carter property, $18,000
Muff’s Miracle Network, LLC, to Jeovany Adalberto Vasquez Lopez and Norma Lisseth Navarrete Funes, lot Carroll Park, $83,000
WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP
Charles L. Harrison and Vera Moore Harrison to Nannette Smith, lot Riverwood Farms, $27,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Trevor Anthony Pizzanello from Aleesha Denise Pizzanello
Shavonne Marie Grainger from Ricardo Antonio Johnson
Valeshia T. Dobson Brown from Timothy Duke Brown
Donna Kay Vanover McCrea from Brett Alan McCrea
Leo Pegues from LaChundra L. Pegues