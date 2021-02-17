Sales Tax Hike Is Unneeded

Which brings me to Gov. Roy Cooper. He’s raised sales taxes in the past, as a state legislator. Now, a huge sales-tax increase is a central recommendation of a new report from the NC FIRST Commission, created by Cooper’s Department of Transportation.

I’m not going to denigrate the efforts of the NC FIRST Commission. Its report is thoughtful, thorough, and full of important insights. The commissioners are absolutely right that North Carolina’s system for financing highway construction and maintenance is outdated and inadequate.

Because of increases in fuel efficiency, North Carolinians are paying less and less gas tax per mile they drive. Moreover, as electric cars become an increasing share of the vehicle fleet traversing our roads, the link between highway use and highway revenue will erode even faster.