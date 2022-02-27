School mental health days may not benefit the kids most in need

In many ways, these new laws are a useful screener for which kids might be struggling and feeling overwhelmed. In Illinois, children who utilize their second mental health day will be contacted by their school counselor to check in and see if additional services are needed.

While these laws appear to have their hearts in the right place, there is one important issue that these laws fail to address: Which elementary school-aged children are free to stay home from school during the workweek, and are they representative of the most vulnerable population of children?

In 2020, nearly 19 million children lived in single-parent families, the majority of which were headed by single mothers. According to a 2019 survey by the U.S. Census Bureau, the poverty rate for single-mother families is nearly five times greater than that of married-couple families. In a recent report, the CDC found that children living below the federal poverty level are more than twice as likely to have been diagnosed with a mental, behavioral or developmental disorder. And while children in lower-income households were diagnosed with mental illnesses at greater rates, they were less likely to seek or receive care.