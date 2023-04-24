Science has finally determined what’s at the bottom of the liquor bottle, besides a headache, hazy recollections and a need to apologize for the previous night’s behavior.

It’s a baby bug.

A report in the publication SciTech Daily by the Florida Museum of Natural History looked at a recent study that analyzed the species of larvae found in bottles of mezcal.

And just what is this magical, mystical potion?

“Mezcal is a distilled spirit produced from the cooked and fermented sap of agave plants,” the museum explained. “The majority of mezcal drinks, including all tequila varieties, are marketed as unadulterated distillates, but a select few contain an unexpected addition: worms.”

An expert will argue that the notion of a worm in the bottom of a tequila bottle is a popular myth. Worms, they say, are reserved for mezcal. Then someone at the bar will punch that expert in the nose because he won’t shut up about it.

A worm in the bottom of a mezcal bottle, according to the story, is a relatively new phenomenon. While mezcal’s roots can be traced back to the earliest Spanish settlers in Mexico, the worm only started showing up around the 1940s. I imagine this was the direct result of too much mezcal.

“This stuff is great. I can’t feel my toes. You know what would make it even better?”

“Maybe a lime, some salt?”

“Heck no. Put a worm in there. Big ol’ worm. Giant honkin’ worm, just floating around in there, bobbing up and down … I’m going to go to sleep now.”

But are these critters really worms?

No, say scientists, several of whom were not drunk.

“Referred to as gusanos de maguey in Spanish, which translates to agave worms, these peculiar accompaniments are not truly worms, but rather a kind of insect larva,” the story says. “There’s no consensus on what type of larva is used in mezcal or even if it belongs to one or multiple species. They’ve been variously ascribed to moths, butterflies, and even a type of weevil.”

Oh, yeah, that’s much better than a plain old worm.

“Hiya, Joe. Give me a shot of your best stuff and hold the weevil.”

Scientists, drunk or sober, do not like a mystery to go unsolved.

To confirm the identity of the larvae, they went to work, gathering samples of the specimens, fist-fighting each other, then hugging and saying, “I’m sorry, man, I love you,” gathering more samples, waking up in bed with their shoes on and conducting DNA tests.

In the end, they determined the critter in the bottle is a delicious moth in the making.

“... the DNA unequivocally identified all 18 specimens as the caterpillars of agave redworm moths (Comadia redtenbacheri), another type of agave parasite with rosy-hued larvae,” the story said.

The white worms, they speculate, “come from caterpillars that have been stored in alcohol for long amounts of time and have consequently leached their color.”

As a beer enthusiast, I’m not much of a mescal or tequila drinker, unless it comes in a giant beaker from a wild-eyed scientist on a late night party at the lab, but it appears many celebrities are experts on the stuff, whether it’s plain or chunky.

Those with their very own brands of tequila include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, George Clooney, AC/DC, Ron White, Toby Keith, Jimmy Buffett, P Diddy, Carlos Santana, Nick Jonas and Bryan Cranston.

But, as rich and famous as they are, they didn’t solve the bug mystery. Scientists did.

So, here is a tip of the glass, caterpillar-free, to the unsung men and women who toil day and night in labs around the world to answer important questions, like, “What in the hell did I just swallow?”