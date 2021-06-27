Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Board of Education to hold special meeting
Rockingham County Schools Board of Education will hold a special called open meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, June 28, at the Central Administrative Offices, 511 Harrington Highway in Eden.
On the agenda are the following Budget Amendments: Budget Amendment 39, state public school fund; Budget Amendment 40, local current expense fund; Budget Amendment 41, federal grant fund; Budget Amendment 42, school food service fund; and Budget Amendment 43, other restricted fund.
Eden library offers numerous programs
The Madison-Mayodan Public Library at 611 Burton St. is offering numerous programs this summer.
Programs range from a genealogy workshop, computer classes, bird house crafting, movies, an adult summer reading program and more.
For information, call 336-548-6553 or visit https://rcpl.libguides.com/Madison-MayodanLibrary/Home.
The Eden Public Library at 598 S. Pierce St. is offering many special activities as well. Visit tinyurl.com/tfyds7va to learn more. For, call 336-623-3168.
Eden’s July 4th parade Saturday
Eden’s 25th Annual July 4th Fun Parade is set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3.
Participants will meet in the parking lot of Fair Funeral Home at 9 a.m. The route goes through the neighborhood.
Brandi, Jerry, Ella Kate and Liam Snyder were the grand prize winners at the 2019 parade.
For information, contact Ann Fair at 336-627-8918.
Bost recognized by county commissionersThe Rockingham County Board of Commissioners recognized Kenneth Bost of Eden as an Outstanding Volunteer with Hospice of Rockingham County. During the regular, June 21 board meeting at Rockingham County Governmental Center, Bost received a special certificate from Board Chairman Charlie Hall and a Rockingham County lapel pin from Commissioner Reece Pyrtle, while family, Hospice colleagues and the audience applauded.
Bost was nominated by the volunteer manager of Hospice of Rockingham County, Terry M. Matthews, who wrote of his enthusiastic willingness to volunteer during the pandemic.
Residents are invited to nominate a Rockingham County volunteer who has positively impacted the lives of others and may be considered by the board to honor. Nominees must have been engaged in volunteer activities in the county for a minimum of one year.
To nominate someone, contact Jennifer Woods at 336-342-8102 or visit tinyurl.com/26392a8y.
Tennis association announces events
The Rockingham County Tennis Association has announced the following tennis events:
Deep Springs Adult and Youth Tennis Clinics with Pat’s Tennis Aces: Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 6-July 29, Deep Springs Country Club, 160 Country Club Drive, Stoneville. Four adult clinics for beginner and intermediate plus. Cost is $60 for members; $80 for non-members. Eight clinics for youth ages 11 and younger and 12 and older. Cost is $120 for members; $160 for non-members. Register. Coach Pat Williams, pat@patstennisaces.com or 336-908-8176.
Eden Family YMCA Adult and Youth Tennis Clinics with Coach B: Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 29-July 22, Eden Family YMCA, 301 S. Kennedy St., Eden. Eight clinics for youth ages 5 to 11 and 12 to 17. Cost is $80 for Y members; $96 for potential members. Four clinics for adult beginners, intermediate plus. Cost is $60 for Y members; $80 for potential members. Register. Kia Mason, Kia.Mason@YMCAGreensboro.org or register online for youth at tinyurl.com/aydey6zu; adult at tinyurl.com/ybsrh8av.
Reidsville YMCA Summer Aces Tennis Camp: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 26-30, Jaycee Park, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Ages 7-15. With Coach Alyssa Mann. Cost is $60 for Y members; $75 for potential members. Register at tinyurl.com/tep9r3r7.
For information about the association, call 614-284-4716.
Send press releases to