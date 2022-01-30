State Should Let Hospitals Compete

RALEIGH — By restricting competition among hospitals and other medical providers, North Carolina keeps the cost of health care down while maintaining or even enhancing the quality of services provided.

If that claim makes sense to you, then congratulations — you are among a select group of North Carolinians likely to view our state’s certificate-of-need (CON) law as a good public policy. You may well think it sensible and prudent for state regulators in Raleigh to attempt to determine how many hospital beds, MRI devices, and other medical options should be available in your community.

I confess that I’m not eligible to join your club. My experience tells me that when government artificially restricts competition and innovation, the result is unlikely to be in the interest of anyone other than the monopolists or cartel members fortunate enough to obtain such a permission slip from the government. It isn’t just my personal experience telling me that squashing competition is bad for consumers, however. My reading of the empirical evidence renders CON regulation impossible to defend in a state that has on so many other fronts made progress in streamlining regulations and maximizing economic freedom.