Stop Kicking Social Security Can

RALEIGH — Although the politicians in Washington almost never talk about the issue anymore, our entitlement programs are on a collision course with fiscal reality.

Let’s zero in on Social Security. Its “trust fund,” which consists entirely of debt the federal government has issued to itself, will be exhausted in a decade or so. As a practical matter, this isn’t as big a deal as it sounds. Social Security is already running a cash deficit — more payments going out than payroll taxes coming in. To cover the difference, the federal government draws from its trust fund of federal bonds.

In other words, it draws from its general revenues to pay Social Security benefits. If the trust fund didn’t exist, Washington would ... draw from its general revenues to pay Social Security benefits.

Nevertheless, as a legal matter, the coming exhaustion of the trust fund will trigger a crisis. Let’s say it happens in 2032. At that point, federal law will require that Social Security benefits be lowered across-the-board until they can be financed entirely by payroll taxes. That would be an immediate 21% cut.