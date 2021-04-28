Tax Policy Shapes Migration Flows

RALEIGH — North Carolina is a popular destination for those seeking to make a new life in a new state. According to a tracking report by United Van Lines, we ranked sixth in the nation for inbound migration during 2020.

I should hasten to add, fellow Tar Heels, that we ought not to puff out our chests too much. South Carolina ranked second.

The closer you look at patterns of interstate relocation, the more complex those patterns appear. Don’t assume everyone moves towards warmer weather. Don’t assume everyone moves towards urban centers, or away from them, or to places with low housing prices, or high test scores, or where one’s preferred political party is in charge.

Plenty of people do each of these things. But America is a big country full of people with big dreams that don’t necessarily match up with the big dreams of others. Tastes vary, as does tolerance for risk. And what attracts a 70-year-old to a new state can be very different from what that same person might have found attractive at 30.

Conservatives have long argued that tax policy plays a role in attracting or repelling interstate migrants — and we’re right! Dozens of peer-reviewed academic studies have confirmed a relationship between migration and either overall tax burdens or certain tax rates.