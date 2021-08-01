 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
To Do Good or Do Better
0 Comments

To Do Good or Do Better

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH — There are at least as many different ways to explain the origins of political disagreement as there are political commentators. I, for one, think such factors as cultural traditions, religious views, family background, educational experiences, and interpersonal relationships all help to shape how we choose our preferred political candidates or “sides” – and how we choose to act on those preferences.

Whatever the origins of political disagreement, one way to think about it is that it reflects different assumptions about the purpose of political action. For some, politics is about doing good. For others, politics is about doing better.

I’m not playing a Wicked the Musical word game here. Those who define politics as “doing good” tend to evaluate political action by intentions. If you think of yourself as seeking to do good, then you tend to see those with whom you come to disagree as either seeking to do harm or not seeking much of anything at all, except perhaps political power for its own sake. Both alternatives look abhorrent to you.

Those who define politics as “doing better,” on the other hand, tend to evaluate political action by results. Unless you are an anarchist – in which case you spend your time theorizing about people and conditions that don’t actually exist – you recognize that political action has the potential to make you and your neighbors safer, wealthier, and happier. But these outcomes are comparative and far from guaranteed. Some government programs might well increase the safety of your person and property. Others might well imperil your living standards, your liberty, or your life. The intention of the program is, in this context, utterly irrelevant.

History is full of examples of governments generating both benefits and costs for their citizens that no one intended – or even could have intended.

Consider the basic architecture of the Internet. Progressives are quite right in observing that federal spending was integral to its creation. But in funding the development of the Internet’s infrastructure and protocols, government’s intention was not to give shoppers the ability to buy Star Wars paraphernalia or tweeters the chance to debate the superiority of the Justice League to the Avengers. The federal government was seeking to secure critical assets and information in the event of war.

The commercial, intellectual, and recreational applications of the Internet were unintended byproducts of this work, much as previous generations of tinkerers and innovators had adapted military advances in metallurgy, construction, shipbuilding, and ballistics to create other wonders of the modern world. (If you truly want to turn swords into plowshares, in other words, build a dynamic, competitive private economy and turn it loose.)

Examples of the unintended costs of government action are just as prevalent. Welfare programs aimed at alleviating immediate suffering can instead create greater suffering in the future by reducing the incentive to work, save, or form families. Regulatory programs aimed at improving the moral character of the population can instead push regulated behavior (such as alcohol consumption during Prohibition) off into the shadows, where it may fester outside our immediate gaze, increasing the level of risk, criminality, corruption, and disrespect for the law in areas where it deserves to be respected.

No political movement is immune from intentionality bias. Over the past five years, far too many Republicans have come to believe their rivals aren’t just misguided but actively evil, just as too many Democrats view Republicans as, inevitably, bigots and villains.

Still, I would submit that the modern Left remains more likely to judge government action according to intentions, and to see those with whom they disagree not as mistaken but as malicious. And the modern Right remains more likely to subject government policies to evaluation by outcomes, measured against what one might expect from alternative policies.

In other words, conservatives and libertarians are more likely to heed the warning of economist Milton Friedman that “concentrated power is not rendered harmless by the good intentions of those who create it.”

Columnist John Hood

John Hood

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member and author of the forthcoming novel Mountain Folk, a historical fantasy set during the American Revolution (MountainFolkBook.com).

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Who are the 'Dreamers' who will suffer from DACA ruling?

  • +2

The West is burning. Europe and China are flooding. The global temperature is heating up to dangerous levels in ways that defy our will to fix them. Worldwide, 4 million have died of COVID-19, which, despite effective vaccines, appears to be resurging. In the meantime, the world’s oldest democracy — ours — is having an identity crisis. In the middle of this turmoil, how do we muster enough ...

Opinion

The Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene traveling circus

Let's say you are a Republican congressman who is under federal investigation for sex trafficking because you are suspected of taking a minor across state lines for sex, and also for possible influence trading because you once wrote legislation paving the way for your buddies to obtain lucrative licenses to grow, process and sell medical cannabis. Or perhaps you are a Republican congresswoman ...

Opinion

Why you should forget about that pandemic weight gain and cut yourself some slack

Buried in the sweetness of a return to some sort of pre-pandemic life is the dread of something less palatable: an uncomfortable date with my scale. I know it’s going to tell me I’ve gained 10 pounds. And with that knowledge, there’s a fleeting thought that maybe I’m not ready to put on a public face, at least not yet — not while I’m looking like this. Before you judge me, know that I’m really ...

Opinion

Anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers are deadly, not principled

Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican, is a controversial former police officer and car dealer. The “Cajun John Wayne” is neither a virologist nor an epidemiologist, and he has disclosed that he contracted COVID-19 (or what he calls “the CCP biological attack weaponized virus”) for the second time. He hasn’t said if he has been vaccinated but suggested on Facebook that he plans to treat ...

State Blows It on History
Opinion

State Blows It on History

RALEIGH — If the primary purpose of public education was to prepare young people for jobs, its entitlement to taxpayer support would be far weaker.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News