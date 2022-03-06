 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ukraine Invasion Claims Voter Attention
0 Comments

Ukraine Invasion Claims Voter Attention

  • 0

RALEIGH — Over the past couple of weeks, North Carolina politicos have focused intently on the outcome of the state’s latest redistricting saga. After the GOP-majority General Assembly saw its original set of electoral districts thrown out by the courts, lawmakers tried again. Their new legislative maps were accepted. A three-judge panel rejected the Republicans’ newly crafted congressional districts, however, and enacted a “remedial” map for the 2022 cycle.

As all this was going on, however, average North Carolinians were paying closer attention to events unfolding thousands of miles away.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a tragedy, an outrage, and a wake-up call about the continued threat to liberty and order posed by dictators pursuing 19th-century aims with 21st-century arms. Here in North Carolina, it also represents a potential inflection point in our midterm elections.

This became clear on February 26 when three Republican candidates — former Gov. Pat McCrory, former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, and Marjorie Eastman, an Army veteran and businesswoman — faced off in the first televised debate of the U.S. Senate primary. Held at the John Locke Foundation’s Carolina Liberty Conference in Raleigh, the debate made statewide headlines not only because of what the participants said but also because of the identity of their frequent target, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd.

He wasn’t there. He declined the invitation, saying he wouldn’t agree even to discuss a GOP debate until the candidate-filing period closed. Event organizers put a lectern on the stage to underline his absence.

With the Russian invasion occurring in real time, Budd’s decision not to participate proved costly. The congressman is vulnerable on the issue. In the past, he sometimes voted against bills to sanction Russia for its conduct in Ukraine. More recently, Budd was in the audience when former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Budd, called Vladimir Putin “pretty smart” for launching his current invasion of Russia’s southern neighbor.

The day before the Senate debate, McCrory formally filed for the office and told reporters that Budd had been “defending Russia and defending Putin when it’s indefensible.” During the debate, McCrory and the other participants doubled down on the subject. Eastman called the dictator a “thug” and his invasion “unprovoked and unjustified.” Walker argued that the U.S. and its allies ought to “go after Putin directly.”

Asked later to respond, Budd told CBS-17 that Putin was “evil” and “an international thug” but also that he was “intelligent,” so “we have to treat him as such.” Not surprisingly, both the McCrory campaign and the Democratic Party spent the next 24 hours making hay of Budd’s foolish choice of words. He’d been better off showing up for the debate and defending his record, which is actually more mixed on Russia than his critics suggest.

The Senate primary isn’t the only race where the issue is likely to bite. Last week, GOP congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke to a white-nationalist organization in Orlando where the organizer asked the audience to “give a round of applause for Russia” and got chants of “Putin! Putin!” in response. Greene tried to pretend later she didn’t know what she’d gotten herself into, but no one believed her. Some GOP candidates here in North Carolina have sought her endorsement or been on stage with her. You’re going to hear a lot more about that in the coming weeks.

On the Democratic side, President Biden’s disastrous first year in office has set up his party for a disastrous midterm election. Now Democrats are hoping his efforts to organize an anti-Putin coalition will not only get results in Ukraine but also bring voters around to the Democratic ticket.

North Carolinians do care. In a pre-invasion High Point University poll, 47% said Russia’s military build-up on the Ukraine border was a “major threat” to U.S. interests, with another 27% calling it a “minor threat.”

Most voters don’t favor direct American military invention, of course, which isn’t in the cards anyway. They do favor tough talk and tougher sanctions. And they’re right.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member and author.

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

It’s the 40th anniversary of The Knoxville Miracle
Opinion

It’s the 40th anniversary of The Knoxville Miracle

In 1982, the city of Knoxville, Tenn. somehow convinced the entire planet that it was the ideal spot for the World’s Fair. Previous expos were held in Brussels, San Francisco, Milan, Osaka and Chicago. Now, this global hootenanny was coming to the birthplace of the Everly Brothers and home of the Tennessee Volunteers.

Opinion

Welcome to Cold War 2.0. It won't be easy

No matter how Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine ends, it already marks a turning point in history: the end of a 30-year period of relative peace in Europe and a return to hostility between Russia and its neighbors — a kind of Cold War 2.0. If we're lucky. The first Cold War, from 1947 until 1991, divided the world between two hostile blocs. The United States and the Soviet Union reached the ...

The price of censorship
Opinion

The price of censorship

Education has always been a battleground in the culture war, but the fight over what can or should be taught in schools has escalated to the p…

Opinion

Biden has a chance to leave the Constitution stronger

When President Donald Trump left Washington last January after losing his noisy battle to overturn the 2020 election, it was tempting to heave a sigh of relief and rejoice that the guardrails of democracy had held. But there was a more sobering lesson in our near-miss with a coup d'état: Those supposed barriers were more fragile than we knew. They're really just a vulnerable fabric of laws, ...

Opinion

A deeply divided America finally has something it can agree on: Putin must be stopped

I did not expect, at this moment in my life, to be reading up on nuclear war. The bomb drills of my childhood are a hazy memory, and ridiculous in retrospect, as if ducking and covering could save us from an atomic blast. I really do not want to learn about the difference between the A-bombs of yesteryear and today's much more powerful nukes, nor be reminded that when the United States dropped ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert