Paraglider recovering after Monday crash near Madison

MADISON — Local paraglider and soap company owner James Sutherland is recovering from a broken femur after he crashed his motorized ultralight craft on Monday evening near the banks of the Dan River, emergency workers and family members said.

Sutherland, 42, who was flying alone, was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health’s trauma center shortly after the crash, said Capt. Roy Stewart of the Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad, who worked the accident.

A seasoned pilot with more than 1,000 hours of experience operating his craft, Sutherland suffered a compound fracture of the femur and required surgery at Baptist to repair the injury on Tuesday, family members said.

Family members said Sutherland, who fell into a stand of tall trees after his engine stalled at around 300 feet, credited tree limbs for breaking the last 30 feet of his fall in a densely wooded area off Dan Valley Road, about an eighth of a mile from the Madison town limits. The stall caused his broad sail to collapse, witnesses and family members said.

Sutherland was able to call 911 to report his accident and was conscious when rescue workers arrived at the site, Stewart said. Motorists who witnessed the crash also called in, he said.

Sutherland, an owner of Charlie’s Soap, a manufacturer of a national and internationally popular biodegradable soap made in Mayodan and Stoneville, is known for floating over the region on most fair weather evenings. He had recently begun offering motorized paragliding lessons with tandem flights. And Sutherland had offered his time through Resurgence PPG, a national non-profit group that teaches disabled veterans to paraglide.

Sutherland is beloved by many of the area’s children for his ritual of dropping toy plastic paratroopers from high altitudes to land in playgrounds and on youngster’s lawns. An avid photographer, he has chronicled several major news events in recent years, contributing aerial photos to local news agencies, including RockinghamNow and the News & Record.