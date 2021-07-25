Paramedics graduate from RCC's Emergency Medical Science program

“What I enjoyed most was that even though there were all those challenges, I still completed the program and accomplished one of my goals,” said Calhoun, 26.

His hope is to eventually become a physician assistant or nurse practitioner, and receiving his associate’s degree puts him another step closer.

“My advice to anyone considering becoming a paramedic is to become one for the people, not for your bank account,” Calhoun said with a chuckle. “To the ones pursuing the bridge program, yes, it’s going to be difficult, as nothing in life is easy, but chase that feeling of success that awaits you at the end, and before you know it, you are done.”

A paramedic since May 2010, Wheeler serves as a full-time paramedic for Alamance County EMS and a part-time paramedic for Rockingham County EMS.

Receiving her associate’s degree has always been a goal for Wheeler, 34. She attempted nursing school when she was younger but struggled.

“I will never be satisfied until I accomplish all of my goals I have set for myself,” Wheeler said. “I have hopes that with the knowledge learned and gained in EMS, it will continue to push me to further my education, and if the decision to ever attempt RN schooling again hits me, I would be successful.”