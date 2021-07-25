Paramedics graduate from RCC's Emergency Medical Science program

Paramedics Ashlyn Wheeler and Zachary Calhoun now have their associate in applied science degree in emergency medical science from Rockingham Community College.
A new program, which accepts students’ current paramedic education and waives several courses taught through a traditional degree program, was started to encourage paramedics to receive a higher education degree.
“This program is a pathway for our certified but non-degree paramedics to use their education as an advanced provider to earn their AAS degree,” said Rodney Cates, Emergency Services director. “We are very proud of these employees and encourage others to follow in their tracks.”
There are 11 paramedics enrolled in the program, with another student set to graduate this summer. Wheeler and Calhoun graduated in May.
“This allows the paramedic to receive an associate’s degree within one year as a full-time student,” said Jason Collins, EMS program director at RCC. “This program helps the paramedic’s readiness to move into administration and management within an EMS agency.”
A paramedic for three years, Calhoun works with CareLink Mobile Critical Care Transport and Rockingham County EMS. A Mayodan resident and the father of two boys, Calhoun said balancing fatherhood and his classes was difficult, but he never gave up.
“What I enjoyed most was that even though there were all those challenges, I still completed the program and accomplished one of my goals,” said Calhoun, 26.
His hope is to eventually become a physician assistant or nurse practitioner, and receiving his associate’s degree puts him another step closer.
“My advice to anyone considering becoming a paramedic is to become one for the people, not for your bank account,” Calhoun said with a chuckle. “To the ones pursuing the bridge program, yes, it’s going to be difficult, as nothing in life is easy, but chase that feeling of success that awaits you at the end, and before you know it, you are done.”
A paramedic since May 2010, Wheeler serves as a full-time paramedic for Alamance County EMS and a part-time paramedic for Rockingham County EMS.
Receiving her associate’s degree has always been a goal for Wheeler, 34. She attempted nursing school when she was younger but struggled.
“I will never be satisfied until I accomplish all of my goals I have set for myself,” Wheeler said. “I have hopes that with the knowledge learned and gained in EMS, it will continue to push me to further my education, and if the decision to ever attempt RN schooling again hits me, I would be successful.”
With it having been a while since she attended school, Wheeler said one of the biggest challenges for her was adjusting to the standards for writing papers, but she persevered.
“As long as you apply yourself, the program is laid out nicely,” she said of the bridge program at RCC.
She credits Collins for breathing life into the program.
“Through my eyes, he wants all providers to have the opportunity to enhance their education and offer the community a chance to receive a higher education level more than just a certification,” Wheeler said. “His pass rate numbers for his students speak for themselves.”
To be a paramedic in North Carolina, a degree is not a requirement, and most agencies do not require a degree for initial employment. The paramedic sits through a 12- to 18-month (over 1,000 hours) program to test for their paramedic certification, which includes 340 hours served within a hospital or on an ambulance. Having a degree in emergency medical science will assist paramedics with promotional processes, as most agencies require a degree to be in administration.
RCC’s bridge program helps paramedics be more prepared to lead an EMS agency, and Collins hopes to make having a degree in EMS a staple in the community to advance the profession.
“We ultimately want to get as much knowledge out to our paramedics so that they can provide a better experience for our community when they are in need,” Collins said. “In the end, we are there to help our citizens, and we want to provide as much education as possible.”