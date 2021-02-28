Person arrested in connection with fire in room at Astoria Hotel North

DANVILLE, Va. — A person was charged with arson in connection with a fire early Thursday at Astoria Hotel, according to a news release from Danville Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 1030 Piney Forest Road – the Astoria Hotel Danville North - at 6:25 a.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, they initially did not see any fire at the large two-story hotel, the release said.

Further investigation found light smoke coming from Room 22 on the first floor, where firefighters say a mattress was on fire and there also was a fire in the bathtub. The fires were under control by 6:43 a.m., the release said.

The room sustained moderate smoke and heat damage, and the fire was contained to only that room.

The person who had occupied the room was treated by the Danville Life Saving Crew on scene and transported to SOVAH hospital emergency room.

The Danville Fire Department responded with three engines, a ladder truck, two command units, a safety officer and a fire marshal. Sixteen fire personnel were on the scene for one hour and 26 minutes. The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Electric Department, Danville Water and Gas Department and Danville Police Department assisted on scene.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the Fire Marshal’s office and determined to be incendiary. Qwalon Montez Watlington has been charged with arson and is in custody, according to the news release.