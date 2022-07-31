Pink Link ambulance will ride to tout 30th annual Women's Only 5K Walk & Run

A Cone Health CareLink ambulance recently underwent a weeklong makeover to transform into PinkLink, a health care unit supporting upcoming Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run.

The ambulance will become a rolling montage of photos promoting the 30th annual 5K event coming Oct. 1.

Registration for the walk/run is open.

Proceeds from the event will help area women detect and battle breast cancer. This year’s Women’s Only will take place at Cone Health MedCenter for Women in Greensboro.

Cone Health Cancer Center treated 978 women with breast cancer last year. More than 200,000 cases are treated in the U.S. annually. Most cases are in women over the age of 50. Early detection usually leads to longer lives or cures, experts agree.

“I am so excited that we will be able to gather in person. The energy created by everyone who takes part is just amazing,” says Cone Health Vice President of Women’s and Children’s Services Sue Pedaline, DNP. “We are also thrilled to host the race at MedCenter for Women and introduce participants to this facility that serves women of all ages and backgrounds.”

Entry fees for the Women’s Only provides screening mammograms to women who are uninsured or lack the financial means to pay for the screening through the Mammography Scholarship Fund.

Entry fees also support the Cone Health Alight Program that provides financial assistance with the everyday needs of breast cancer patients in treatment who qualify, as well as educational materials, peer mentoring and support groups.

What people should know

Registration for runners and walkers is $30 until Sept 2. It is $40 after.

For girls 7 and under, registration is $10.

Registration for Pink Ribbon Partners (a one-mile co-ed fun run) is $20.

People can register by going to womensonly5k.com.

“The Women’s Only helps local women—our friends and neighbors—afford potentially lifesaving mammograms,” says Cone Health Vice President of Oncology Services Skip Hislop. “It shines the light on mammography, and I hope, encourages women who missed mammograms during the pandemic to get back into the routine of annual testing as soon as possible.