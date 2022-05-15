Police seek two men in Reidsville shootings

REIDSVILLE — Police here are seeking two men in connection with two shootings that took place on West Harrison Street here Monday night.

At about 10:13 p.m., officers with the Reidsville Police Department found Demarquis Maynard, 29, with a gunshot wound to the arm in the 800 block of West Harrison Street, police said in a news release.

Maynard sought medical attention at a local hospital, the release said. Officers subsequently learned that another male, 16, was shot in the leg while sitting in a vehicle during the incident. The minor was transported to a local hospital by a relative, the release said.

Police have obtained warrants for Rayshawn Rochelle Hairston, 32, of Gibsonville and Victor Donte McCollum, 30, of Reidsville in connection with the shootings.

Hairston faces charges including: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of assault by pointing a gun, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

McCollum faces one charge of possession of firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police ask that anyone with information about the crimes or suspects, contact RPD Investigator Lingle at 336-347-2338 or leave an anonymous tip through Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. A cash reward may be available through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.