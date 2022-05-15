 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Purina associates work to create trail with DRBA in Rockingham County

Nestle Purina PetCare volunteer day DRBA

Nestle Purina PetCare associates work with DRBA on trail cleanup project.

 Courtesy of Nestle Purina PetCare Company

Nestle Purina PetCare associates from the company’s Eden manufacturing plant spent a recent Friday afternoon volunteering to support the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) in its efforts to enhance access to outdoor amenities across North Carolina and Virginia.

The team cleared brush, shoveled and raked to help complete a hiking trail near Belews Lake outside of Stokesdale in Rockingham County.

The trail is inside Belews Park, a new recreational space being developed by DRBA in partnership with Rockingham County. Purina donated $21,500 late last year to aid the development efforts, the company announced in a press release.

Over the last five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, pets and people together, as well as those who help our communities and environment thrive.

