Purina Dog Team to showcase amazing talents at RiverFest

EDEN — Visitors to this year’s RiverFest will have the opportunity to see the Purina-Incredible Dog Team in action as some of the world’s most athletic canines and talented trainers take to the stage.

“The Purina-Incredible Dog Team has been around for decades and serves as ambassadors for the powerful connection between pets and people,” said Michael Zerman, Purina public relations lead. “People will be inspired by the impressive tricks and routines they perform.”

Athletic feats performed by the team include foot stalls, back vaults, hopping through hoops, rolling and jumping to incredible heights to snare a flying disc.

“People will be awed by the focus and energy the incredible dogs bring, as well as the strong bond between the dogs and their trainers,” Zerman said. “The team’s high energy performances entertain and educate people on responsible pet care and how proper nutrition and training can bring out the best in any dog, at any life stage.”

The 50 canine performers on the team represent a variety of different breads including Labrador Retrievers, Poodles, Australian Cattle Dogs, Icelandic Sheepdogs, Whippets, McNab Shepherds, Border Collies and Australian Shepherds. Several of the dogs on the team are from shelters or rescues.

A staff of Purina trainers work with the dogs and develop their skills, and all the dogs on the team are owned by and live with the trainers in their homes.

“The pooches are great performers, but first and foremost they are pets,” Zerman said.

Purina also has an annual canine athletic competition called the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The program consists of two regional competitions and culminates in a national final hosted at Purina Farms outside of St. Louis.

As Purina gets closer to officially opening its new facility in Eden, company leaders thought having the Purina Incredible Dog Team perform as part of Eden’s RiverFest was a timely and fitting idea.

“We want the community to know that at Purina, we’re all about bringing pets and people together,” Zerman said. “Pets enrich our lives in so many ways, and the Incredible Dog Team is the most exciting example of the amazing things pets can do and the incredible ways that pets and people are better together.”

Jennifer Atkins Brown writes every other Sunday for this section. Contact her at jennifer.brown@greensboro.com.